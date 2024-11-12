Indian OTT Industry Leaders Gather at SCREENXX 2024 in Mumbai

ATK

New Delhi [India], November 12: SCREENXX, India's premier event for the OTT and video content creation industry, returns for its 6th edition, bringing a unique convergence of industry leaders, creators, and innovators to the Novotel Mumbai International Airport.

Organized by Adgully and presented by Ashwin Sheth Group & Edmont, and powered by OTT PLAY, SCREENXX 2024 will spotlight the latest innovations shaping the future of digital content, interactive entertainment, and immersive media.

The gold partner is mCanvas, silver partner is Jojo, and gifting partner is OG Luxury.

Themed "Innovating for the Future - M&E's Immersive and Interactive Push," this year's event promises to push boundaries, delivering thought-provoking discussions on trends in content creation, distribution, and monetization across India's booming OTT landscape. SCREENXX has curated an exciting agenda filled with expert panels, keynote addresses, fireside chats, and opportunities for collaboration. With a focus on regional content expansion, AI-driven storytelling, and the evolving role of CTV advertising, SCREENXX offers a comprehensive look at the industry's digital evolution and future.

"SCREENXX is more than an event; it's a platform for the industry's brightest minds to collaborate, innovate, and redefine the future of digital media and entertainment. This year's line-up is our most immersive yet, designed to equip attendees with actionable insights and strategies," said Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully Network.

SCREENXX promises to be a star-studded affair, drawing the creme de la creme of India's OTT and entertainment industry for an evening of insight, innovation, and celebration. Attendees can expect a dazzling red-carpet experience, with industry leaders, filmmakers, top executives, and creative talents coming together under one roof.

There will be a fireside chat with award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar who will address storytelling's role in empowering women and promoting social change in Indian cinema. Some of the prominent speakers at the event are: Soumya Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer, hoichoi; Sonica Sharma, Director, CTV Partnership, mCanvas; Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media Sigma; Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital; Malvika Khatri, Head- Film Business Vertical, Roy Kapur Films, etc.

Adding to the evening's glitz and glamour will be a prestigious awards ceremony, honouring the brightest talents and trailblazers in the OTT and entertainment industry. Amid dazzling lights and applause, these awards will celebrate standout achievements, inspiring creativity, and transformative contributions that have reshaped India's digital storytelling landscape. It's set to be a night where excellence meets elegance, leaving a lasting mark on the industry.

Who Should Attend?

SCREENXX 2024 is ideal for OTT innovators, content creators, media strategists, investors, and industry enthusiasts. Whether you're a filmmaker or a digital marketer, the event is an unmatched opportunity to gain actionable insights, network with industry giants, and explore collaborations.

Event Details:

* Date: 13th November 2024

* Venue: Novotel Hotel, International Airport, Andheri East, Mumbai

Request your invite for SCREENXX2024

