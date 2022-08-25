Indian Plumbing Association announces the sixth edition of Indian Plumbing Professionals League – IPPL 2022 – ‘A competition to Unite’

August 25: The Indian Plumbing Association has announced the sixth edition of the Indian Plumbing Professionals League – IPPL for professionals across pan India from all spheres of the building industry, including Real Estate Developers, Architects, and Interior Designers, Consultants, Academicians, Manufacturers, Traders and Contractors.

Indian Plumbing Professionals League – IPPL is a Knowledge sharing and Skill enhancing competition conducted by the Indian Plumbing Association that imparts knowledge of the best, innovative and latest plumbing practices in a professional way, in a Quiz format. The soul of IPPL is learning with competition & fun and emphasises the role of Better Plumbing for Healthy living. The Association has hosted the competition successfully for five years in a row (3 physical and two virtual formats).

IPPL is a successful event that has scripted many success stories. It has empowered numerous participants from the building industry in its successive editions. Ar. Amit Garg, Director-Ganga Institute of Architecture & Town Planning, an IPPL participant from New Delhi, says, “IPPL is an outstanding platform to gain knowledge on Do’s and Don’ts of plumbing which are the guiding parameters for planning any Built environment.” Prof. Smita Pataskar, Asstt. Professor D. Y. Patil College of Engineering, Pune, another IPPL beneficiary expressed, “IPPL gave me the opportunity to brush up my knowledge on Plumbing- a very prime area of Civil Engineering. Charudatta Mahajan, Assistant Engineer, Water Resource Department, Govt. of Maharashtra, says, “Plumbing is an area which needs a lot of perfection, and even a small mistake can lead to a mishap. IPPL is an outstanding platform that enhances your plumbing knowledge and skills.”

This year’s competition will be held in 3 phases. In the first phase, each chapter will conduct learning sessions on weekends from 1st September- 31st October, all the participating teams will go through MCQ-based tests, and the top six from each chapter will be quizzed for the top three slots at the Chapter level. In the third phase, all the No.1 winning teams from all 23 chapters will compete at the National level Grand Finale. The Grand Finale will be held on 3rd December 2022 at Pune. The Top 3 Grand Finale winning teams will get a chance to travel abroad on a study tour.

IPPL has successfully impacted 4500+ participants across the building fraternity with 225+ learning sessions and more than 670 hours of training and continues to do so in the upcoming years.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor