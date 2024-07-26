Indian Racing Festival Teams Up with Morfeus Films for a Captivating Kolkata Royal Tigers Ad Film Featuring Sourav Ganguly

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: Morfeus Films, a dynamic production house, has rapidly established itself as a prominent player in the industry. Known for its collaborations with a diverse array of brands and celebrities, Morfeus Films produces high-quality content that captivates audiences and meets the unique needs of its partners by offering seamless end-to-end services, from concept and script development to final screen presentation.

Company Director Jugal Sughand expressed enthusiasm about welcoming Indian Racing Festival (IRF) as their first motorsport client/project. The company has excelled in producing ad films that emphasize clients' brand values while optimizing budgets without compromising quality.

When asked about the preparation of Morfeus Films when approached by a prestigious motorsport brand like IRF, Jugal Sughand, Director of Morfeus Films, responded, "When we were approached to work on this motorsport brand project, we were incredibly excited. It's a thrilling opportunity that carries a significant responsibility to deliver top-notch content. However, we have always been confident in our ability to exceed expectations, thanks to our experienced team who bring years of expertise in this domain. Our out-of-the-ordinary thinking approach has always been our strength, and it has immensely helped us craft something truly exceptional for this project."

Discussing the challenge of conceptualizing the campaign video with a legend like Saurav Ganguly, Anmol Karnik, who conceptualized, scripted, and directed this film, said "Dada is a legend in cricket, a perfectionist, and a passionate sportsperson. Connecting him to motorsport was not very difficult because he understands speed, training, and emotions as a player and a champion. Hence, coming up with the campaign film for Kolkata Royal Tigers with Dada was not so difficult."

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. which conceptualised Indian Racing Festival added, " Morfeus team, especially Anmol, has been invested in this project from the word go. His eagerness and keenness to do justice to Indian Racing Festival and celebrities like Ganguly were evident on and off the set. I am confident that Morfeus Films is a good choice for IRF and look forward to working with them in the future."

Morfeus Films' competence and expertise were showcased through this film, The project demonstrated the company's commitment to exploring diverse and dynamic creative routes, complimented by DADA's (Saurav Ganguly) passion for high-speed sports and entrepreneurial spirit and has successfully blended cinematic brilliance with marketing magic in this campaign and eagerly anticipates many more ventures in the future.

