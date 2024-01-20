Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Surges, Market Cap Crosses Rs 2 Lakh Crore

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has been on a tear, with its share price skyrocketing over 90% in just a month, reaching an all-time high on Saturday. The company's market capitalization crossed Rs 2 lakh crore for the first time on Friday, amid a 10% surge in its stock.

IRFC shares opened at Rs 149.40 on the BSE on Friday but quickly climbed to Rs 160.80, pushing its market cap beyond the Rs 2 lakh crore milestone. The momentum continued on Saturday, with the stock soaring 20.51% to hit a new record high of Rs 176.25.

This remarkable performance translates to a staggering 90%+ gain in just a month. On December 20, 2023, IRFC shares stood at Rs 94.45, highlighting the dramatic upswing within a short period.

