Indian Railways upgrading passenger reservation system to handle 1 lakh tickets per minute

New Delhi, Aug 9 Indian Railways is upgrading the current passenger reservation system to handle over 100,000 tickets per minute from existing 25,000, according to the government.

Indian Railways is undertaking complete revamp of passenger reservation system (PRS) through Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). The revamp of PRS involves upgradation and replacement of hardware, software, network equipment, security infrastructure and functionalities on new technology with design capable of handling new features.

The current PRS system was deployed in 2010 and runs over Itanium servers and open VMS(Virtual Memory System). The current PRS system requires upgradation from legacy technology systems to latest cloud technology compliant systems, said Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Parliament.

Over the years, passenger preferences and aspirations have changed. Modernised PRS aims to address and fulfil enhanced aspirations of passengers.

With effect from November 1, 2024, the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for booking reserved tickets in trains that previously had a 120-day ARP has been reduced to 60 days, excluding the date of journey.

This change has been made keeping in view the booking trend and also to reduce the cancellations due to unforeseen events, said the minister.

Railways has recently launched RailOne App. This App enables passengers to book reserved as well as unreserved tickets on mobile phone. This, in effect, brings the PRS facility to passenger’s palm.

“Change in Advanced Reservation Period (ARP), based on trend of booking and feedback is a continuous and ongoing exercise. The present PRS can book about 25,000 ticket per minute and new system is designed for more than 4 times this capacity,” according to the minister.

Meanwhile, the percentage of non-AC coaches in trains run by Indian Railways has significantly increased to about 70 per cent, and a special manufacturing programme is being implemented to produce an additional 17,000 non-AC general and sleeper coaches over the next 5 years.

Indian Railways have significantly increased the facilities for passengers demanding general class travel. During the last financial year 2024-25 alone, 1,250 general coaches have been utilised in various long-distance trains.

