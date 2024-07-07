Indian-Russian business community awaits tech exchange talks during PM Modi's upcoming Russia visit

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia on Monday, the Indian Russian business community hopes that the PM will initiate talks on technology exchange with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Expressing his excitement ahead of the PM's visit, Sammy Manoj Kotwani, president of Indian Business Alliance, Indian National Culture Centre SITA said, "When you talk about bilateral ties, Mr Modi knows that he has got one million young population every month seeking jobs. He has a lot of responsibility back home and he understands that we need technology which will only come from the West. He is going to convince Putin to help with the technology."

At the invitation of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, PM Modi will make an official visit to Moscow on July 8-9 to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

"Everybody knows about it. Russian media is covering it very positively, it is a proud moment for the Russians as PM Modi is coming for the first bilateral visit after coming to power for 3rd time...Russians see this as one more milestone in their friendship," Kotwani added.

Preparations are going on to welcome PM Modi as he is scheduled to engage with the Indian community a day after his arrival in Russia.

Sharing details about the PM's visit to Russia, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Friday said that both the leaders have spoken on the phone multiple times since their unofficial meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in 2022.

"The last, that is the 21st, annual summit, you would recall was held in New Delhi in December 2021. The two leaders thereafter met in September 2022 in Samarkand on the margins of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. They have also stayed in touch with each other through several telephonic conversations through these years," Kwatra said.

As per the Foreign Secretary PM will arrive in Moscow in the late afternoon of July 8. Russian President Putin will host a private dinner for PM Modi on the day of arrival.

PM Modi and the Russian President will review the full range of multifaceted ties between India and Russia.

"These engagements will be followed by a restricted level talk between the two leaders, which will then be followed by delegation level talks led by the Prime Minister and the Russian President" as per the Foreign Secretary.

