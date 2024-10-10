Indian Stock Market Opens in Green: Tata Chemicals and DLF See Increased Buying

After a significant market drop at the week's start, the Indian stock market rebounded strongly since Wednesday, opening positively due to favorable global cues. US markets ended higher, and Asian markets showed solid growth. Consequently, the Sensex opened up approximately 250 points, while the Nifty rose about 90 points, driven by gains in banking, FMCG, and energy stocks. Midcap and smallcap stocks also contributed to the market's rise.

Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 15 are trading higher and 15 lower. Notable gainers include Tata Chemicals (up 4.24%), BHEL (2.74%), Oberoi Realty (2.47%), DLF (2.20%), Nalco (2.29%), Polycab (2.24%), and Indian Hotels (2.69%). Declining stocks include Adani Enterprises (down 1.97%), Divis Labs (0.80%), Siemens (1.01%), and Trent (0.80%).

All sectors except FMCG, pharma, and healthcare are seeing rapid growth, with banking, IT, auto, metals, energy, oil & gas, and real estate stocks performing well. The Nifty Midcap index is up 0.55%, and the Nifty Smallcap index is up 0.80%. The Nifty Bank Index has gained 131 points, or 0.26%.

In the Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei is up 0.25%, Hang Seng has risen 4.06%, Kospi is up 0.49%, and Shanghai has gained 2.87%. Today, the spotlight will be on quarterly results from major companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, which will report its Q2 results for FY 2024-25, along with announcements from Tata Elek and Ireda. Additionally, arcade developers Anand Rathi Wealth will also release their results.