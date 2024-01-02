Indian Stocks Tumble on Tuesday Due to These Reasons, Sensex falls by 379 Points

Mumbai: Indian stock markets witnessed a decline on Tuesday, January 2nd, as investor sentiment turned bearish amidst rising global anxieties. Concerns surrounding a surge in crude oil prices and escalating tensions in the Red Sea prompted investors to pull out of the market.

The benchmark Sensex index closed lower by 379 points while the Nifty 50 index also slipped, settling at 21,650, down 1.01% from the previous session. Mid-cap and small-cap indices mirrored the downward trend, ending the day in the red zone with minor losses. Sector-wise, realty, auto, banking, and IT witnessed the steepest declines, while pharma, metal, and oil & gas stocks bucked the trend and managed to register modest gains.

Top Gainers:

Only 8 out of 30 shares in the BSE closed with an increase. Sun Pharma (+2.85%) witnessed the biggest rise whereas

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, and Bajaj finserv's shares increased with a rise between (+0.70% - +1.76%)

Top Losers:

The remaining 22 shares closed with a decline. Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced the largest steep with (-1.98%). Whereas UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank closed down with a slip between (-0.66% to -1.43%)