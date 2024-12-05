Indian Watch Etail Sector Sees Major Expansion as ONLY WATCHES Adds Premium International Brands

VMPL

Delhi NCR [India], December 5: Delhi NCR-based ONLY WATCHES, D2C platform of Shantam International, has announced a significant strategic expansion, adding Philipp Plein, Citizen, and Victorinox to its digital watch retail platform, marking a pivotal moment in the company's decade-long journey. The online retailer, which has achieved an impressive 2.5X year-over-year growth, is set to transform the Indian watch market with its latest brand associations.

Founded in 2014 by experienced entrepreneurs Piyush Bhartia and Mr. Krishan Khemka, ONLY WATCHES has expanded from a traditional etail distribution partner to a dynamic direct-to-consumer (D2C) portal offering an extensive collection of over 1,500 unique watch styles. The company has strategically positioned itself as a premier online destination for authentic international and Indian watch brands.

The launch of onlywatches.in represents a culmination of the founders' extensive experience in online business, spanning various product categories including luggage, travel accessories, and footwear. Establishing distribution associations with renowned brands like Timex Group India Ltd, Citizen India, and Victorinox India, the company has developed a robust understanding of the Indian market's evolving consumer preferences.

ONLY WATCHES distinguishes itself through a comprehensive approach to watch retail. The platform offers more than just products; it provides a holistic shopping experience with brand warranties, personalised customer service, and multiple convenient purchasing options. Customers can explore an extensive range of watches from brands like Timex, Versace, Guess, Gc, Ted Baker, Adidas Originals, and Daniel Wellington, catering to diverse style preferences and price points up to Rs. 2,00,000.

The company's digital platform ensures a seamless shopping experience with exciting discounts, easy EMI options, secured payment methods, and free shipping. Their expert staff brings deep knowledge and dedicated assistance, ensuring customers receive not just a timepiece but a comprehensive brand experience.

Targeting fashion and lifestyle industries, ONLY WATCHES is positioning itself as more than just an online watch retailer. The company's vision extends beyond sales, focusing on providing authentic, innovative, and stylish timepieces that meet the evolving demands of modern consumers.

With its impressive growth trajectory and strategic brand additions, ONLY WATCHES is set to redefine the watch retail landscape in India, offering customers an unparalleled combination of variety, authenticity, and personalised service.

