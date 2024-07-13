IndianOil launches STORM-X racing fuel with first delivery to Madras International Circuit

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 : IndianOil has announced the inaugural dispatch of STORM-X, a high-octane gasoline specifically formulated for racing cars with the first delivery made from the Paradip Refinery to the Madras International Circuit in Chennai.

According to a press release, the event, marking the launch of this premium racing fuel, was virtually flagged off by V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing), in the presence of N Senthil Kumar, Director (Pipelines), and Alok Sharma, Director (R&D).

IndianOil's latest innovation, STORM-X, is designed to cater to top-end motor racing events both in India and on the international circuit.

The fuel is the brainchild of Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of IndianOil, symbolizing the company's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence.

Developed by the IndianOil Research & Development Centre in Faridabad and produced at the state-of-the-art Paradip Refinery, STORM-X blends high-octane gasoline streams with advanced sustainable components, including 2G Ethanol from the Panipat Refinery.

Certified by Bureau Veritas, Dubai, this fuel meets the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) 2024 specifications, ensuring top-tier performance and reliability.

In a partnership, IndianOil has teamed up with the Madras Motor Sports Club to supply STORM-X for the 3rd and 4th rounds of the Indian National Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit during the 2024 season.

A total of 55 barrels of STORM-X were dispatched for the 3rd round at the launch ceremony, marking a new era in Indian motor racing.

Paradip Refinery, renowned for its cutting-edge technological expertise, was instrumental in the development and production of this high-performance race fuel. IndianOil's dedication to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction remains a driving force behind India's progress and advancement.

