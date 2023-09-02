India’s 1st Sports Wear Focused D2C Brand - Efficult, Launches Online

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 2: Sports, in various forms, have left an indelible mark on society, from the streets to school breaks, tournaments to friendly competitions, and even through television screens. The influence of sports extends beyond the playing field and touches lives deeply. This influence led to a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by sports enthusiasts, which led to the thought of Efficult, India's pioneering direct-to-consumer brand, exclusively focused on innovative premium sportswear.

With the belief that Every Passion Deserves Attention, EFFICULT is stepping into the sportswear industry to address the existing gaps.

The market, though with options, lacked choices that could cater to passionate individuals in a truly comfortable and inclusive manner. Particularly, the plus-size category was left underserved, craving suitable options. Recognizing this unmet need, the brand is established.

“Just another run-of-the-mill sportswear brand?”, “No! Not at all. It’s more than that. EFFI derives from Efficiency, and CULT stands for a Group of People. Together, they form "EFFICULT," symbolizing a community of efficient and passionate individuals.”, says the founder, Udeshya Singh.

The intention is crystal clear: to create a brand that resonates with its target audience, sports-driven and passionate individuals.

Guided by the ethos of "#HavingAnEdge," EFFICULT aspires to foster a global network of passion, emphasizing inclusivity, diversity, and sportsmanship. The brand envisions empowering them at all levels and inspiring a culture of active living through its innovative and high-performance sportswear giving them an edge.

EFFICULT offers an extensive range of sportswear including t-shirts, oversized t-shirts, polo tees, vests, track pants, joggers, shorts, jackets, and hoodies.

Be it ON or OFF the field, don’t compromise with anything random when you can have an edge with the best.

And here’s where passion meets innovation, and sportswear gets a new definition.

Explore the store at https://efficult.com/=

