India's aviation sector improved a lot under Modi government: President SITA, Asia Pacific

New Delhi [India], June 13 : India's aviation sector has improved a lot under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Sumesh Patel, President of SITA, Asia Pacific.

Speaking to ANI, he also emphasized that the Modi government's focus on aviation has led to a considerable increase in the number of airports, ensuring broader access to air travel for the Indian population.

"The airports have increased under the leadership of the Modi government, they have a very large focus on aviation. And that is clearly making sure that every individual or every person in India could fly", said Patel.

SITA is a global company that provides information and telecommunications (ICT) solutions to the air transport industry.

Patel highlighted that India represents a critical market for companies operating within the aviation sector, attributing the rapid growth of the industry to supportive governmental policies and infrastructure developments.

"I think for us, India has been a key market. We have been in India since 1969 and in fact, Air India was our first Asia Pacific member who joined us in 1952. So we've been serving this industry for a very long time. India is certainly a key market for us. Aviation is one of the fastest growing right now. So our commitment from the SITA perspective is very strong in terms of India", said Patel.

SITA's expansion efforts in India include significant investment in back-office operations and software development, particularly in Delhi and Gurugram. This strategy not only supports the growth of the aviation sector but also contributes to the broader economic development of the region. By increasing its operations in India, SITA aims to leverage the country's burgeoning aviation market, which is one of the fastest-growing globally.

"So we are doing a lot of our back office and software development work into India, and especially in Delhi and Gurugram. So we are investing quite heavily and expanding a lot in India too" said Patel.

He also highlighted that the company is planning to bring the new technology to India's aviation sector at the lowest cost.

India's aviation sector is expected to overtake China and the United States as the world's third-largest air passenger market in the next ten years, by 2030, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Further, the rising demand in the sector has pushed the number of aeroplanes operating in the sector. The number of aeroplanes is expected to reach 1,100 planes by 2027.

