India’s Best-Kept Secret: The Incredible Story of Maharani Chai

New Delhi [India], June 20: With a strong presence across over 10 states in India, Maharani Chai has carved a niche for itself in the highly competitive Rs. 20,000 crore domestic tea market. The brand’s success lies in its consumer-centric approach, prioritising reasonable margins that benefit both customers and retailers/distributors alike.

According to market research firm Euromonitor International, the Indian tea industry is dominated by a few major players, with the top three brands accounting for nearly 60% of the market share. Despite this intense competition, Maharani Chai has managed to carve out a substantial market presence, ranking as the number one tea brand in six states, as per Google SEO data.

“Our philosophy is simple: we believe in offering our customers exceptional quality at fair prices while ensuring that our trade partners receive equitable returns,” explained Mr. Bansal. “This consumer-centric mindset has been the driving force behind our growth and longevity in the market.”



In recognition of his exceptional leadership that brought the brand to great heights, Mr. Shyam Bansal, the scion of Mr. Ramesh Bansal – a pioneer in the Tea Industry, was bestowed with the prestigious Top 10 CEO of 2023 award from CEO Insights magazine under the Food and Beverage category. Carrying forward the family-oriented values and traditional ethos of Maharani Tea, Mr. Shyam is taking the brand towards modern eminence.

Further cementing its esteemed reputation, Maharani Tea was crowned with the accolades of India’s Most Trusted Tea Brand 2023 and India’s Best Brand of the Year 2023, as per the Brands Research Report compiled by Berkshire Media USA.

In an era where national channels demand high margins for selling their products, often ranging from 25% to 50%, Maharani Chai has remained steadfast in its commitment to creating customer demand for its teas. By doing so, the brand ensures that retailers and distributors earn sufficient margins, typically between 10% to 20%, which are reasonable and sustainable for all stakeholders involved.

Maharani Chai’s competitive edge stems from its unwavering focus on product excellence rather than aggressive marketing campaigns. While industry giants allocate substantial budgets towards advertising and promotion, Maharani Chai reinvests its resources into continuously refining its tea blends, resulting in a superior product that speaks for itself.

This strategic approach has enabled Maharani Chai to cultivate a loyal customer base that appreciates the superior taste and value it delivers, competing effectively against larger players without compromising its core values or the interests of its stakeholders.



P.S – Maharani Tea is a Trademark Brand under the firm name Ramesh Tea Traders, Prayagraj.

