India's coal production grows 7.12 pc YoY to reach 370 MT in FY 2024-25

New Delhi [India], August 27 : The Ministry of Coal has reported an upswing in coal production in the current fiscal year, with cumulative coal output reaching 370.67 million tonnes (MT) by August 25, 2024.

According to the Ministry of Coal, this marks a robust 7.12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the 346.02 MT produced during the same period in FY 2023-24.

In addition to increased production, the overall coal dispatch has also seen a notable rise. As of August 25, 2024, the cumulative coal dispatch for FY 2024-25 stood at 397.06 MT, reflecting a 5.48 per cent increase from the 376.44 MT dispatched during the corresponding period last year.

This growth highlights the sustained efforts to meet the rising demand for coal across various sectors, particularly the power industry.

The power sector, which remains the largest consumer of coal in the country, has seen a cumulative dispatch of 325.97 MT as of August 25, 2024.

This is an increase from the 313.44 MT dispatched during the same period in the previous fiscal year, despite a significant opening stock of 47 MT at Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) as of April 1, 2024. This steady coal supply ensures that the power sector can continue to meet the nation's energy demands without interruption.

Moreover, the overall coal stock position has shown remarkable improvement. As of August 25, 2024, the total coal stock, including Pitheads at mines, TPPs, and in transit, reached 121.57 MT. This represents a substantial 36.2 per cent increase compared to the 89.28 MT recorded during the same period last year.

Additionally, coal stock at TPPs (Daily Coal Balance) stood at 37.55 MT, up from 29.47 MT last year, indicating a significant 27.41 per cent growth.

