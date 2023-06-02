India's coal production rises 7.10 pc to over 76 MT in May

New Delhi [India], June 2 : India's coal production in May surged 7.10 per cent to over 76.26 million tonne (MT), against 71.21 MT in the year-ago month.

The production of Coal India (CIL) increased 59.94 MT in May 2023 as compared to 54.72 MT in the year-ago period with 9.54 per cent growth, according to a statement from the ministry of coal. The cumulative coal production has seen quantum jump of 149.41 MT in FY23 as compared to 138.41 MT in FY22, registering with a 7.94 per cent growth.

With the increased first-mile connectivity infrastructure, coal dispatch in May 2023 was 82.22 MT as compared to 77.79 MT in May 2022, registering a 5.70 per cent growth.

The statement released on Thursday evening said coal dispatch from the captive and commercial coal block has reported at 12.23 MT in May 2023, against 10.47 MT in May 2022 with a 16.84 per cent growth.

The cumulative coal dispatch has registered a remarkable increment of 162.44 MT in FY24, up from 149.76 MT in fiscal 2022-23 (FY23), with an increase of 8.47 per cent.

This impressive upturn in offtake has resulted in a comfortable coal stock position, guaranteeing reliable and abundant supply of coal lying at pithead coal stock at CIL, Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) and stock at thermal power plant, etc.

The total coal stock as of May 31, 2023, is 112.41 MT, against 82.97 MT on May 31, 2022, with a 35.48 per cent growth. The positive coal stock position has strengthened the capability to tackle unforeseen fluctuations in energy demand and ensures meeting the energy demands of the nation, according to the ministry's statement.

The availability of coal rakes, which play a crucial role in coal transportation, has remained consistently good throughout this period due to the initiative taken by the Ministry to augment rail connectivity infrastructure under PM Gati Shakti to ensure seamless evacuation of coal.

The ministry said this positive trend in rake availability has facilitated the smooth transportation of coal, minimised transportation bottlenecks, and ensured uninterrupted supply.

