India's coal production so far in FY25 Reaches 384 million tonne, up 6.5% YoY

New Delhi [India], September 2 : The overall coal production has seen an upswing reaching at 384.08 million tonnes (Provisional) up to August 2024 in FY 2024-25, compared to 360.71 MT during the same period in FY 2023-24.

The production of coal reflects a growth of 6.48 per cent, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

According to the latest data released by the ministry, the production of Coal India Limited (CIL) rose to 290.39 MT during the period of April to August 2024 marking a growth of 3.17 per cent as compared to 281.46 MT during the corresponding period of last period.

The coal production from captive and other entities also demonstrated significant growth, reaching 68.99 MT from April to August 2024. This is an increase of 30.56 per cent compared to 52.84 MT in the same period of the previous year, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, cumulative coal dispatch has witnessed a significant boost up to August 2024.

The cumulative coal dispatch up to August 2024 stood at 412.07 MT (provisional) in FY 2024-25, compared to 391.93 MT during the same period in FY 2023-24, reflecting a commendable growth of 5.14 per cent.

CIL dispatched 309.98 MT of coal from April to August 2024, achieving a growth of 1.51 per cent compared to 305.37 MT dispatched during the corresponding period of last year.

Additionally, captive and other entities recorded a remarkable coal dispatch of 76.95 MT, representing a significant growth of 31.48 per cent compared to 58.53 MT dispatched during the same period of last year.

The Ministry said that the growth in the production of coal is an indication of the sector's enhanced logistical capabilities and commitment to ensuring a steady supply of coal.

The Ministry on August 27 reported an increase in coal production in the current fiscal year, with cumulative coal output reaching 370.67 million tonnes (MT) by August 25, 2024.

This marks a robust 7.12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the 346.02 MT produced during the same period in FY 2023-24.

