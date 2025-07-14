India's favorable stock market conditions, healthy pipeline to boost IPOs: Report

New Delhi [India], July 14 : Initial public offerings (IPOs) in India are expected to regain momentum after a relatively steady first half of 2025, the latest data analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence indicated.

The financial information and analytics firm attributed favourable equity market conditions and a healthy pipeline of planned share sale deals in India.

During the first six months of 2025, India welcomed 119 IPOs, raising an aggregate of 511.50 billion Indian rupees, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In the same period of 2024, funds raised in IPOs amounted to 376.82 billion rupees via 157 new company listings, the data showed.

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Indian exchanges closed 2024 with a total of 1.713 trillion rupees raised via 333 new company listings.

The listing of the local unit of Hyundai Motor Co., the biggest IPO on record in India, boosted the overall amount raised in 2024.

The initial public offering (IPO) of India's largest IPO, Hyundai Motor India, raised Rs 27,870.16 crores through an offer for sale of 14.22 crore shares.

HDB Financial Services Ltd., a nonbank subsidiary of HDFC Bank Ltd., debuted on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. with a 125 billion rupee IPO in June, the biggest so far in 2025.

Data showed that among the top 10 deals this year, three involved consumer discretionary companies, while two were financial firms.

The National Stock Exchange of India ranked fourth on the global IPO league table with fundraising at USD 5.51 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

"It came after the Nasdaq Global Market, NYSE and the Nasdaq Global Select Market, comprising 8.9 per cent of the worldwide aggregate IPO fundraising in the first half of 2025," S&P Global Market Intelligence said in its analysis.

The initial public offering (IPO) refers to the process by which companies sell their shares to the public to raise equity capital from investors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor