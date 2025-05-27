India's First Aerial Action Thriller 'Flight' Returns to Theatres with Ground-breaking AI-Enhanced VFX on 30th of May, 2025 in the theatres near you

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: Buckle up for a high-octane cinematic experience as "Flight", India's first aerial action thriller, returns to theatresreborn through the power of artificial intelligence. Enhanced with cutting-edge AI-powered VFX, Flight delivers an immersive, hyper-realistic spectacle made for the big screen.

Watch the trailer of the film here- https://youtu.be/AYNfxNsrn_o

Starring Mohit Chadda, Pawan Malhotra, and Zakir Hussain, "Flight" originally broke new ground in Indian cinema with its intense aerial sequences, suspenseful storytelling, and high production value. Now, reimagined with AI, every frame is crisper, more dynamic, and more lifelikeoffering a fresh, futuristic visual experience.

"With this re-release, we've taken Flight to new heights - literally and visually" said Mohit Chadda. "Telling impactful stories has always been the aim, and now with the power of AI, we'll be able to tell them in ways never imagined before. This version of Flight isn't just enhancedit's transformed"

Behind this innovation is Crazy Boyz Entertainment, the production house that first brought Flight to audiences, and its visual effects division, Crazy VFX. By integrating AI into the post-production workflow, Crazy VFX has drastically enhanced visual realism while significantly reducing turnaround timemarking a new era for Indian cinema.

Mohit Chadda, who not only stars in the film but also founded Crazy Boyz Entertainment, brings a unique duality to the project. With a techie background Mohit seamlessly merges storytelling with technology. Over the years, he's built a diverse acting career spanning Bollywood, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, along with several successful TV appearances, and now stands at the intersection of art and innovation.

The film's re-release is presented in collaboration with ATPL, led by renowned media entrepreneur Akkshay Rathie, who has partnered with Crazy Boyz Entertainment to bring this next-gen theatrical experience to audiences across India.

"What Crazy VFX has achieved with Flight is nothing short of revolutionary" said Akkshay Rathie, Director, Ashirwad Theatres Pvt. Ltd. "They are reimagining the boundaries of filmmaking through AIbringing a level of visual sophistication that is not only immersive but also game-changing for the industry. We're thrilled to bring this enhanced experience to the big screen"

Whether you're watching it for the first time or reliving the adrenaline, Flight is not just a film anymoreit's India's first AI-enhanced action spectacle. And it's meant to be seen where it belongs: on the big screen.

Flight (AI-Enhanced Version) is being released in theatres nationwide on May 30, 2025.

