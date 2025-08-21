India's first AI legislators' forum launched

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Future Shift Labs today announced the launch of the Artificial Intelligence Legislators' Forum (AILF), the first of its kind in India, aimed at helping Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) understand and shape policies around Artificial Intelligence. According to a press release by the company, the initiative marks a major step in bridging the gap between India's rapidly growing AI sector and its lawmaking institutions.

At the launch event, Member of Parliament, Shashank Mani emphasized the need for inclusivity in technological progress, saying, "We need a humanistic AI that can reach anywhere and to everyone. The market should be decentralized where AI is in the hands of everyone and anyone with options and not domination."

As AI increasingly influences public service delivery, economic growth, and democratic processes, the forum seeks to bridge a critical gap between India's rapidly advancing AI ecosystem and its legislative preparedness.

The platform brings together lawmakers, technologists, and policy experts to create a dialogue on issues such as ethical frameworks, regulatory gaps, and the challenges emerging from AI adoption. Each year, 30 legislators will participate in fellowships, workshops, and discussions designed to support informed policymaking on the governance and developmental aspects of AI.

Globally, similar platforms like the United Kingdom's All-Party Parliamentary Group on AI and the United States' Congressional AI Caucus have demonstrated the importance of structured platforms for legislators to learn and engage with experts. With AILF, India joins this international effort to develop policies that encourage innovation while ensuring accountability.

The forum was officially inaugurated by Members of Parliament Sujeet Kumar, Shashank Mani, Rabindra Narayan Behera, and Lavu Krishna Devaralayu.

During the event, a report titled "AI in Parliament: Mapping Legislative Engagement since 2014-2025" was unveiled. Authored by Pranjal Dwivedi, Advisor at Future Shift Labs, the report recommended expanding and deepening discussions on AI, highlighting its urgent importance for future governance.

The forum also provided a platform for the launch of Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar's book "AI on Trial."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor