India's first All-English Cross Country Hip-Hop & Rap Album Cheddar Chase released by Mousetrapp'd!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: India's first All-English (International) Rap album titled 'Cheddar Chase: The Mousetrapp'd! Album' released by Mousetrapp'd! in Mumbai amongst huge fanfare. The album is headlined by Mickey, Rapper & Hip-Hop Mogul who travels across the country to 9 different cities, from the West to the North to the East and the Southside, compiling the best artists from each city on the way, into this Cross-country International Rap Album.

Produced and released by Mousetrapp'd! (mousetrappd.com) the album contains 15 artists and 10 songs which have been released on their platforms and the videos for the same will be dropped every week. The country's most skillful & sharpened pop-rap artist Mickey will be part of 9 songs while other artists like Jay Kila, Smoketripn, Sarah Black, Limitless, Yelhomie, Kalla Sha, Micah, YxngJay and V.S.O.P. complete the line up amongst the others.

With real life experiences, real shows and performances, real artist's studio time & interviews, along with cameos from influencers and celebrities within music videos and live shows, Cheddar Chase: The Mousetrapp'd! Album looks forward to pitch this real-life script to bigger channels in order to complete and release a docu-film on the country's first all-English rap album journey, and the road to making it big. As of now, they've hosted a Red-Carpet Album Launch Party for the release of all the soundtrack, to be followed by music videos starting on the 15th of August for each track weekly.

'Cheddar Chase: The Mousetrapp'd! Album' marks a significant milestone in the Indian music landscape, showcasing the rich talent and diversity of the nation's burgeoning rap scene. The album features a dynamic blend of hard-hitting beats, sharp lyrics, and innovative production, highlighting the creative prowess of Mousetrapp'd! and its artists.

Mickey who has shared stage with Wiz Khalifa and G-Eazy said, "Cheddar Chase is more than just an album; it's a movement. We wanted to capture the pulse of contemporary India and bring it to life through our music. This project is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity in the Indian Rap community, and we are thrilled to share it with the world. I've travelled to the pockets of the country and it's blown my mind to see English Rap emerging from the smallest to the most progressive towns"

Talking about the same Harsh Sharma Director, of Mousetrapp'd! said, "We are incredibly proud to present 'Cheddar Chase' to the world. This album is a testament to the incredible talent within India's rap community and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of music. We believe 'Cheddar Chase' will inspire and resonate with audiences across the country and beyond."

Fans can now stream 'Cheddar Chase: The Mousetrapp'd! Album' on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Physical copies of the album are also available at leading music stores nationwide.

Mousetrapp'd! / Mousetrappd.com is a Lifestyle, Culture & Entertainment label dedicated to promoting and producing innovative content across various genres, with a special focus on internationally consumable content from India. Founded in 2014, the label has quickly gained a reputation for its high-quality productions and commitment to artist development. With 'Cheddar Chase: The Mousetrapp'd! Album', Mousetrapp'd! aims to elevate Indian rap to new heights and inspire a new generation of musicians and fans.

