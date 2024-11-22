India's First Constitution Museum to be Inaugurated by Om Birla, Speaker Lok Sabha, Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Law Minister

OP Jindal University

New Delhi [India], November 22: O.P. Jindal Global University is proud to announce the Inauguration of India's First Constitution Museum and the Inaugural Session of the National Convention on the Constitution of India, on Saturday, 23rd November 2024 at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), Sonipat.

The prestigious event will take place in the esteemed presence of the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Chancellor of JGU and Member of Parliament, Naveen Jindal. It is an unparalleled initiative and a landmark institution in the annals of Indian constitutional history.

The Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University Naveen Jindal, M.P. (Lok Sabha) said, "We dedicate the Constitution Museum to the nation, encouraging the youth of India who are the leaders of tomorrow, to embrace the Constitution of India as a beacon of knowledge that shapes and governs the future of our country. The first-of-its-kind Constitution Academy is an ambitious project which has never been envisaged by any other institution in India. It is a living testament to our democratic governance structure which has instilled India with glory and triumph in its foundational principles. The Constitution has guided our country towards equality, development, balance, and growth, while protecting its people and staying true to India's spirit as a free and independent nation."

JGU has established India's First Constitution Museum to enrich the understanding of the Constitution with various sections highlighting its significance and the historical debates that shaped its creation. The museum will feature engaging installations and interactive displays that illuminate the journey of the Constitution over the past 75 years. The museum will be a key destination for understanding the Constitution, with sections dedicated to each part of the document and its significance. Through many formatstextual, audio-visual, experiential the museum will ignite visitors' interest in the Constitution, its evolution and its various components.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University said on this momentous occasion, "The year 2024 commemorates the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution, which took place on November 26, 1949, but came into force on January 26, 1950. This marked the inception of India as a democratic republic. India today is revered not just as the world's largest democracy, but as a country governed by a set of forward-looking and equitable provisions enshrined in its Constitution. The Constitution Museum and The Rights and Freedoms Academy was set up on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. The museum pays homage to this exceptional document representing the hopes and aspirations of a billion-plus people. It is also a tribute to those remarkable men and women who spent years drafting the Constitution. At the helm was Dr B. R. Ambedkar, known and revered as the Architect of the Constitution."

