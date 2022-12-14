India's first online course to create Political Campaign Managers launched by School of Politics

announced India's first online course for Political Campaign Manager.

One of its kind, the course named as Political Campaigns and Electoral Strategy aims to nurture an entire generation of able, skilled and principled political consultants and strategists.

In this fast moving era of 5G, the need for a competent support function for political leadership is paramount! Having the right kind of education, skills and competency in the political field, will aid the political leadership in their every aspect of public life.

The launched course also aims to help the young career aspirants to build a career in and around Politics, which has high growth opportunities as well as high reward.

The career in Political consulting has numerous benefits, as it gives direct access to the leadership, has High Remuneration and higher growth than market standards.

Also it establishes Self Identity and Self Respect and gives an opportunity to create an impact and networking at the highest level. It also opens up the door for entry in the field of governance, policy and direct politics.

The Political Campaigns and Electoral Strategy has following unique features:

India's 1st and only online course for Political Campaigns and Electoral Strategy

100% placement guarantee

Top Political Companies as Hiring Partners

Industry Experts as Trainers

Certification from School of Politics

Live & interactive sessions by Political Experts

Suited for Market Demand

Guaranteed Placement Support

Recorded Lectures

One on One Feedback sessions

Guest lectures from industry leaders

Practicals and Assignments

Flexible Payment Schedule

The first batch will kick off from 12th January, 2023. The course contains 10 Subjects, 75 Modules, 125 Hours of Classes followed by assignments and practicals. Post completion of the course students will have placement opportunities at Political Consulting Firms, Executive Assistants to Leaders, Psephologist, Political Consultants, Political Analyst, Digital Political

Communication Experts & Entrepreneur.

For more details please visit

School of Politics has been founded by leading political strategist and campaign manager Abhimanyu Bharti. Abhimayu has extensive experience in political campaigns and electoral strategy. He has worked in leadership positions for Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG), Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) and Jarvis Technology and Strategy Consulting in the past.

For more details, you can write contact@theschoolofpolitics.com, or call us- 8797067157

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor