India's First Sustainable Eco-Friendly Village Retreat: Monteria Village Reveals Major Transformation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Monteria Village, the distinctive village-themed retreat set in the lush landscapes of Karjat, which launched in 2022 as a day destination taking visitors back to their roots offering holistic experience of being in a quintessential village has announced a comprehensive transformation of the property. It has opened doors in a new avatar and is positioned as "India's first sustainable, eco-friendly village retreat for immense happiness through curated traditional experiences." Over the past two years, Monteria Village has added multiple new elements that makes the destination a multi-faceted venue for a host of visitors catering to Fully Independent Travelers (FITs), Families, Groups, Corporates for MICE events and a special wedding venue catering to families from the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai region.

Monteria Village offers a holistic retreat experience, catering to a wide range of needs and preferences. Guests can enjoy well-appointed stay options that blend comfort with sustainability, alongside traditional experiences that immerse them in the rich cultural heritage of village life. The curated hospitality ensures personalized service and memorable interactions, while diverse activities provide entertainment and engagement for all ages. Additionally, Monteria Village boasts state-of-the-art conference facilities, making it an ideal location for corporate events and offsites. The venue also serves as a unique wedding destination, offering picturesque settings and comprehensive services to create unforgettable celebrations. This comprehensive approach now makes Monteria Village a destination for everyone, meeting diverse needs with exceptional charm and functionality.

Commenting on the transformation of the property, Rahi Vaghani, Managing Director of Monteria Village, said, "Since our inception, Monteria Village has been cherished by visitors for its authentic village life experience, allowing them to reconnect with their roots. With our transformation and new robust proposition as India's first sustainable, eco-friendly village retreat, we now offer unparalleled value for a range of audiences."

"Monteria Village has also ensured that job opportunities are provided to the local communities around the project. We are not only redefining travel destinations but also trying to set a new standard for responsible tourism. Our transformation efforts reflect our unwavering commitment to the environment and community participation. We invite our guests to join this green movement, where every stay contributes to a more sustainable future."

At Monteria Village, skilled artisans share and teach their crafts, while snack stations at every corner delight taste buds with treats like candy floss, ice gola, raw mango, and goli soda. For those seeking adventure, activities include a giant swing, tyre rolling, and a ride on a Kathiyawadi chakra or a Lakshman Jhula replica. As the sun sets, the village transforms into a lively venue for socializing and entertainment. At 'The Kabila,' guests can dance to folk music, gather around a bonfire, and unwind under a starry sky, enjoying the perfect blend of traditional experiences and modern amenities.

Monteria Village has sustainability at the heart of its conceptualisation, planning and operations. The property spread over 36 acres has more than 2,000 trees in the project with more than 100 varieties of trees. The project completely runs on solar power, uses recycled water for its entire gardening and other purposes, promotes sustainability and follows organic farming practices at the village. The new identity showcases a deep-rooted dedication to nature, community, and eco-friendly practices. From the materials used in construction to the daily operations, every aspect of Monteria Village has been reimagined to minimize ecological impact.

Welcome to India's first sustainable, eco-friendly village retreat offering curated traditional experiences. A novel experience, it delivers a mix of curated hospitality, experiences and activities. Spread over 36 acres, near Mumbai, Monteria Village is a journey that takes you back to your roots. Come, get ready to embark on a journey like never before.

