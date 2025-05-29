India’s food production surges to record high of 354 million tonnes in 2024-25

New Delhi, May 29 India’s foodgrain production is estimated to have reached 354 million tonnes in 2024-25, which is 6.6 per cent higher than last year’s (2023-24) production of 332 million tonnes, according to the third advance estimates.

The estimates are based on all major crops, including wheat, rice, maize, soyabean, pulses and groundnuts.

The data shows that rice production reached 1490.74 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), which is 112 LMT than the previous year. Wheat production estimation is 1175.07 LMT, higher by 42.15 LMT compared to the previous year. Coarse grains, which include jawar, bajra and ragi, recorded a 52.04 LMT increase in production at 621.40 LMT.

The data further shows that total pulse production is estimated at 252.38 LMT, higher by 9.92 LMT than the previous year. Moong production reached 38.19 LMT against last year’s 35.61 LMT. The estimated production of oilseeds may reach 426.09 LMT, which is 29.40 LMT higher than last year.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the overall production of foodgrains is showing an increasing trend, but the increase in pulses and oilseeds output needs to be accelerated further.

Soybean and groundnut production is estimated at 151.80 LMT and 118.96 LMT, which is 21.18 LMT and 17.16 LMT higher than the previous year. The production of rapeseed and mustard reached 126.06 LMT.

Data shows a record production of rice, wheat, maize, soybean, rapeseed, mustard, and sugarcane. “The third estimated production of major crops such as paddy, wheat, soybean, groundnuts, oilseeds, and pulses is going to be a record,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan attributed the record production to the farmer-friendly policies of the government, which include an increase in the minimum support price of crops and the timely provision of subsidised fertilisers.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the marketing season 2025-26 to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce.

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for nigerseed (Rs 820 per quintal), followed by Ragi (Rs 596 per quintal), Cotton (Rs 589 per quintal) and Sesamum (Rs 579 per quintal).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor