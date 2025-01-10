India's industrial production records multi-month high of 5.2% in November

New Delhi [India], January 10 : The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth rate for the month of November 2024 is 5.2 per cent (a multi-month high), which was 3.5 per cent the month prior, quick estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed Friday.

The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity in November 2024 were 1.9 per cent, 5.8 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively.

The Quick Estimates of IIP stands at 148.4 against 141.1 in November 2023. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors in November 2024 stood at 133.8, 147.4 and 184.1, respectively.

The quick estimates of IIP are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

Friday's quick estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

