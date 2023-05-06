India's largest comprehensive Trade Show and Conference on Smart Homes

New Delhi [India], May 6 (/NewsVoir): Smart Home Expo 2023 was inaugurated by Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications, Government of India, along with Vivek Yadav, Executive Vice President, Havells India, Sandeep Singh, Director, World Media & Expo (Smart Home Expo), Vinayak Paradkar, Director, World Media & Expo (Smart Home Expo) and Lipika Sud, Director & Principal Designer, Lipika Sud Interiors Pvt. Ltd. on 4 May 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Smart Home EXPO 2023 will be held on 4th, 5th, and 6th May at Pragati Maidan. The Expo will have 10,000+ visitors and delegates from across the world including CTOs, Heads of Innovation and Technology, CEO's, International Brand representatives, Architects, Interior Designers and System Integrators and many more.

Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about innovative Smart technologies and hear from leading industry experts and discover key strategies in the world of Smart Automation and Technology. You don't have to travel abroad to upgrade your knowledge instead visit Smart Home Expo 2023. Visitors can enter from Gate No. 4 and Visit Hall No. 4 & 5.

Smart Home Expo is India's largest comprehensive trade show and conference to showcase Smart Home Technology from across the globe. Over 200+ brands take part every year to demonstrate game-changing Smart Home Technology, Home Automation, Audio-Video, Consumer Electronics, Lighting and exciting technologies. For those few who missed the EXPO last year, the third edition was a great success, with a record-breaking 10,000+ visitors.

This year the Expo is bigger with more technology brands and exhibitors, live demos, an experience zone, new product launches, innovations, and technical seminars. Some of the participating brands are Havells, Hogar, Panasonic, Polycab, Lutron, Osum, Smato, RTI, BenQ, Cavitak, Legrand, LG, Yale, InVAC, Marantz, Philips, TATA Home, GM, Gallo Acoustic, SONOS, Hybec, Cinebels, Casambi, ViewSonic to name a few. The Knowledge Partners for this event are IALD, CEDIA, INBAC and Technology Partner KNX.

Speaking at the inauguration, Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications, Government of India, said, "Smart Home Expo 2023 is a perfect example of how our country has progressed in terms of smart automation and technology. I am very impressed to see how this Expo has been handled. I appreciate the efforts of the orgzers in orgzing Smart Home Expo 2023. I went through the Expo and I am very impressed that today we have technology at our fingertips. I believe that Smart technology is not just for the higher segment, today it is time that the masses also start adapting Smart Technology for its ease and convenience it offers."

He further said, when other countries were technologically advanced than us and when and we were trying to get into this segment other countries would sarcastically say "you don't have aata, what you'll do with data" today we are at par or ahead than those nations. "Years back, other countries made fun of us when we had started taking small steps towards adopting technology; we are at par with all the others."

This 'must attend' EXPO Cum Conference will be held for 3 days this year on public demand. Delegates and Visitors can explore the latest technologies and business. This specialized show is curated to get high-profile automation compes and brands, manufacturers, and system integrators working in this industry on the 'forefront' and make them access able to the professional.

Sandeep Singh, Marketing Head, Smart Home EXPO 2023 adds, "Over the years, Smart Home EXPO has become much more than a trade show. This year, we aim to offer an even more complete experience to visitors with many opportunities to learn and network. The Lighting Connect, Smart Building Summit, KNX Pavilion, Smart Home Tech Talk, and AV Forum are some of the value-added features that we have added to this show."

