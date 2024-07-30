India's Largest Startup-Tech Summit, YourStory TechSparks, Gears up for Grand 15th Edition

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30: In 2010, Shradha Sharma decided that instead of looking for that elusive spark of innovation, YourStory would create it, launching TechSparks.

Over the years, TechSparks has evolved into India's largest and most influential platform for technology enthusiasts, innovators, and entrepreneursbecoming the one-stop destination where ideas converge, innovations thrive, and the pulse of India's tech revolution beats louder than ever before.

Now, the much-awaited event is getting ready for its grand 15th edition.

With over 1,000 sessions, 500k+ delegates and 2,200+ speakers over the years, TechSparks has been instrumental in fostering over 1.5 million meaningful connections, creating employment opportunities for more than 2.5 lakh individuals, and helping companies secure an impressive $2 billion in funding. After cementing its legacy in Bengaluru, the summit moved to two new venues last year: Mumbai and Delhi.

TechSparks 2024 Bengaluru edition will continue on the journey of building the next leg of growth, focusing on 'Building India 3.0: A tech leader on the global stage'. The tech summitto be held on September 26-28 at Taj Yeshwantpuraims to celebrate India's rise towards global tech leadership, and invites national and international leaders to become a part of India's technological transformation and growth story.

The event's rise has mimicked the evolution of tech innovations and advancements in India, fostering an inclusive society and serving as a prime example for economies around the world to emulate. While India 1.0 marked the nation's period of economic liberalisation and its first tryst with technology, India 2.0 saw the rise of technology, startups, and widespread disruption, laying the groundwork for a tech-driven economy.

Now, YourStory stands at the cusp of India 3.0, with the country emerging as a tech leader on the world stage, driving change through indigenous technology innovation, and embracing international collaboration and partnerships.

As India readies to become a global tech powerhouse, TechSparks 2024 will showcase the latest cutting-edge innovations and collaborations that have transformed ideas into impactful realities.

Why TechSparks 2024 Bengaluru edition

Entrepreneurs, global business leaders, investors, government, and tech enthusiasts will find TechSparks 2024 the perfect platform to explore collaborative opportunities and add new knowledge to their arsenal. The summit promises a stellar lineup of keynotes, masterclasses, fireside chats, deep-dive roundtables, and opportunities for collaborating and connecting.

Past speakers of the event have included the likes of Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato; Nithin Kamath, Co-founder and CEO, Zerodha; Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs of the Government of India; Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region; Steve Wozniak, Co-founder, Apple; Nivruti Rai, MD & CEO, Invest India; Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com; Renuka Ramnath, Founder, MD & CEO, Multiples; Ankur Warikoo, Author, entrepreneur and content creator.

This year, deep-dive into the hottest topics shaping technology in India:

1. Building India into the next global tech hub: Leverage India's strengths as a pivotal player in global technology innovation, talent, and market expansion.

2. AI: GenAI, data analytics, and automation at scale. Join the AI revolution transforming creativity, output, business processes, and decision-making.

3. D2C: Brands of India's new internet economy. Create new paradigms in customer engagement and ecommerce with new-age brands driving the growth of India's digital economy.

4. Cleantech: The rise of clean energy. Get onboard India's mission for renewable energy, sustainable technology, decarbonisation, and enhanced energy security.

5. Fintech: Finance and wealth for a billion users. Discover the latest fintech innovations making banking, investment, and wealth management accessible to India's diverse population.

6. Digital Public Infrastructure: Public infrastructure for private innovation. Foster private sector breakthroughs and innovation by leveraging open, public infrastructure and networks.

7. New frontiers: The future of tech. Discover cutting-edge innovation in new frontiers such as spacetech, biotech, AR/VR, robotics, IoT, etc.

Last but not least, catch the keenly watched unveiling of YourStory's annual Tech30a specially curated list of India's 30 most high-potential and promising startups disrupting the tech landscape. Over 350 leading startups have been recognised and celebrated for the past 10 years, with YourStory Tech30 alumni including the likes of Freshworks, Innovaccer, and Chargebee.

Over three days, catch 100+ sessions spanning innovations taking place in spacetech, electric mobility, GenAI, content creation, online gaming, and Web3. Listen to interesting conversations, network with entrepreneurs and investors, and take a look at the 30 most promising startups from India that will define the startup ecosystem of tomorrow.

For more details, click here.

