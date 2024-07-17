India’s leading Digital PR firms

New Delhi (India) July 16 : Whether you're a startup fresh from its seed fund round or an MNC with decades in the game, having a solid PR strategy is a must. With the market being as hyper-competitive as it is, working with a PR agency can get your name out there and give it the backing of respected media outlets. Moreover, the best agencies will go beyond traditional PR activities to offer comprehensive digital marketing services that position your brand as an industry expert.

It's vital to work with a PR agency that has an in-depth understanding of the digital landscape and can guide you through it to achieve the results you seek. There are several options out there, but over the last few decades, certain names have consistently stood out for the top-notch work they've done for Indian and international clients. If you're looking to take your media presence to the next level, consider working with one of these leading digital PR agencies.

Star Squared PR

Staffed by industry veterans and rising stars alike, Star Squared PR is one of the best digital PR agencies with a pan-India presence. Over the last seven years, the agency has worked with an impressive roster of clients across industries, building reputable brands and securing major media placements. Through a hub and spoke model, SSPR works with several international partners to boost its clients' global reach. From digital marketing and content strategy to crisis management and media training, SSPR's comprehensive service portfolio has made the agency a firm favourite among MNCs and homegrown startups alike.

Adfactors PR

Founded in 1997, this Mumbai-based agency is India's biggest PR firm and has consistently received accolades for its communications services. The team brings a robust problem-solving approach to each campaign it works on and specialises in creative solutions that go beyond standard PR templates. In 2020, Adfactors PR was recognised by PRovoke Media as one of the seven Global Agencies of the Decade. The agency offers a comprehensive suite of services including media relations, strategic communications, crisis management, corporate reputation, and capital market communications.

Orion PR

Based out of Mumbai with a pan-India presence, Orion PR is one of the best-known digital PR agencies out there. Its chief abilities lie in crafting integrated campaigns that bring together multifunctional PR and digital specialities on a single platform. With over 500 clients ranging from education to F&B to healthcare, Orion PR has consistently proven itself as a professional, results-driven agency that can lead your brand to digital success.

Saints Art

A top-notch digital PR agency known for its roster of both Indian and international clients, Saints Art is well known for its impactful case studies and focus on industry analytics. With over 500 brands on its client roster, Saints Art employs a hands-on analytical approach to ensure that every PR campaign yields results. Its suite of services encompasses advocacy and outreach, reputation management, share of voice impact, crisis communications, perception mapping and more. Its expertise spans multiple industries from healthcare to real estate to hospitality.

Perfect Relations

Perfect Relations is a reputed PR firm that specialises in image management. Its team members bring to the table a deep understanding of Indian journalism dynamics, and use that to craft narratives for each brand that are most likely to resonate with target audiences. Based out of Delhi, the firm's reach extends across South Asia, and it has won numerous accolades for its prowess in building authentic connections and managing corporate reputations.

Genesis BCW

This veteran PR agency has partnered with the likes of Samsung and Coca-cola and continues to be one of the most sought-after digital agency partners. Founded in 1992, its highly experienced team works with brands to share compelling narratives across platforms and thereby build lasting brand reputations. Genesis BCW is headquartered in Delhi and has a presence in over 200 cities across India and neighbouring countries. It has won numerous local and international awards for its creative and strategic services across the spectrum of PR and communications.

Avian WE Digital

This is a top-notch PR agency that offers a full suite of digital marketing services for its clients. Established in 2004, this Delhi-based agency has become a much-coveted choice for its brand building and strategic communication services. Avian WE offers an integrated communications approach including brand purpose, social impact, crisis management, analytics and more. With prestigious clientele like Airbnb, Amazon and Mastercard, Avian WE focuses on building brand partnerships for life and creating opportunities for them to consistently rise above the competition.

Edelman India

Edelman has been a leading presence in the Indian PR scene since the late nineties. The team of 300+ professionals has worked with local and international businesses as well as government organisations to protect and promote their brands in today's complex global market. Edelman India prides itself on taking a research-based approach to each challenge and building creative solutions that are directly connected to a conversation that is most meaningful to the media. It has a presence across 200+ cities and has been recognised multiple times by major industry bodies like Sabre South Asia, Fulcrum Awards, and Campaign India.

MSLGROUP

MSLGROUP India is part of Publicis Groupe and is one of India's biggest and most influential digital PR agencies. It leverages cutting-edge analytics and strategic storytelling to build campaigns that engage audiences across communities and cultures. With comprehensive services spanning the gamut of brand development and media visibility, MSLGROUP has been awarded numerous times for its ability to build influence and deliver impact. Its clients include prestigious names like Mondelez, Facebook India, and Changi Airport.

