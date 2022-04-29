India's Most Prestigious Medical Professional Award announces winners of Golden Awards of India 2022

The Digital Chimp, a social media marketing company in association with Innvocept Global Solutions - Global Clinical Trial Company,arranged the Most Trusted Doctors of India Awards this year to recognize the digital savvy, virtually approachable and patient-centric doctors of India.

This year, 3000+ entries were received for the awards and only 14 doctors could get a place in the Most Trusted Doctors of India Awards 2022.

The Jury for the award consisted of renowned experts from the field such as Dr. Kailash Pinjani - Business Coach and Founder and Managing Partner of VenCapt Business Venture (Angel Investing Firm), Dr. Deepak Parbat (Founder - Superfast Author and Wings Publication) and Dr. Manish Rajak (Founder and CEO of Innvocept Global Solutions, International Clinical Trial Service Company) as the Jury to select the most trustable doctors out of entire applications.

The CEO of The Digital Chimp and Editor of Awards, Abhas Mangal stated that most of these heroes (doctors) go unrecognized for their noble work. As such, he wanted to make sure that their recognition reaches around the world by the Most Trusted Doctor of India Award.

Dr. Kailash Pinjani said, "Those who believe that God gives us life and saves us too, doctors do the same job on earth. We have seen many such events recently in the covid-19 times. Unfortunately, lots of doctors live their life as unsung heroes. Let's present to you MOST TRUSTED DOCTORS OF INDIA AWARDS."

WINNERS OF THE MOST TRUSTED DOCTOR OF INDIA AWARD 2022 ARE: -

Dr. Sushovan Banerjee - Orthopaedic Surgeon - R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital - West Bengal (Padma Shri)

Dr. Yogi Aeron - Plastic Surgeon - Dehradun (Padma Shri)

Dr. Tsering Landol - Gynecologist - Sonam Norboo Memorial Government Hospital - Leh (Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan)

Dr. Sandra Desa Souza - ENT - Jaslok Hospital - Mumbai (Padma Shri)

Dr. Sancheti K. H. - Orthopedic - Sancheti Hospital - Pune (Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan)

Dr. Rajesh Atulkar - Family Medicine & Medical Administration - BMO - Betul, M.P.

Dr. Nanda Sirari - Radiologist - Central Diagnostics Dwarka - Delhi

Dr. Suriraju. V - Urologist - Regal Hospital - Bangalore

Dr. Parimala V Thirumalesh - Neonatology (Paediatrics) - Aster CMI Hospital - Bangalore

Dr. Saurabh Kothari - Implantologist (Dentist) - Kothari Dental Hospital - Jaipur

Dr. Partha Pal - Family Medicine, Health Checkup & Medical Administration - The Mission Hospital - Durgapur

Dr. Prachee Sathe - Intensivist - ICU Ruby Hall Clinic - Pune

Dr. Mukesh Madhukar Shete - Nephrologist - Navnath Healthcare - Mumbai

Dr. Swetha Karlapudi - Obstetrician & Gynecologist - Sanjeevani Hospital - Pune

Most Trusted Doctor of India Award 2022 is an initiative of The Digital Chimp which is India's most reliable ROI driven digital marketing company. It helps professionals, and business owners with their marketing strategies to grow business in India and the International market.

The Jury looked at social media, the digital reputation of doctors, their contribution to the profession and caring for patients with an open heart to decide the eligibility and winning criteria for this award. It was a very difficult job as each and every doctor is doing a wonderful job but few are taking extra steps to be approachable and visible on new digital mediums.

To know more, visit -

This story is provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor