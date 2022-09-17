India's most trusted neobanking platform Iyda Payments tied up with Freecharge for UPI payments

, India's one of the most trusted and used rural neo-banking platforms has tied up with Freecharge to make the UPI payments collection easier. It is already transforming the banking sector in the rural areas of the country. Iyda Payments with a vision to make the digital India dream true is working efficiently on fulfilling the needs of digital payments in rural areas.

Freecharge is one of India's leading digital payments and financial services companies. Freecharge has always been known for offering safe and seamless UPI payments, utility bill payments, mobile, DTH recharges, etc. Freecharge also helps the clients to invest in mutual funds, which will enhance the services of Iyda Payments as well. So overall, this association will bring revolution in the banking sectors for rural areas.

The founder of Iyda Payments, Deepak Kumar has said to the media, "this is like taking a step ahead to fulfil our vision of making India digital completely and reaching the unreachable parts of our country as well. I am glad that I am working on this vision and we will soon achieve this as our team is working day and night for it." He further added that the services provided by Freecharge are secure and beneficial.

is also making it easier for the villagers to understand digital banking services. They are launching the services in the languages they would be comfortable with. Keeping all of these aspects in mind, Iyda Payments has changed thousands of lives with this initiative. It would be exciting to witness this association.

Deepak Kumar, who himself hails from the rural part of Bihar has faced this problem for a very long time. And the idea behind this vision has come from his own experience only.Currently, Iyda Payments is providing numerous financial services in rural areas, which include Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), micro ATM, Power Bill Payments, Call Management Services, IT Services, Registration Services, UPI, Taxation Services, Recharge, Loan and Insurance Services as well. Not only this has it provided several additional services too. As of now, the company is serving approximately 10 lakh customers with more than 1 lakh retail outlets in rural areas.

