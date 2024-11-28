India’s “Nilee Games” Shines in Forbes DGEMS 2024 Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential

New Delhi [India], November 28: Nilee Games and Future Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based award-winning gaming studio, has earned a coveted spot in Forbes India's prestigious “Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential” under the DGEMS (D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit) 2024 initiative in Second Batch. This recognition acknowledges the studio's remarkable contributions to the gaming and technology sectors, further solidifying its growing reputation on the global stage.

Celebrating Entrepreneurial Excellence

DGEMS, a renowned global summit, celebrates innovative and high-potential companies that shape their respective industries worldwide. Forbes India's Select 200 list is a testament to entrepreneurial excellence, and Nilee Games' inclusion underscores its innovative vision and commitment to transforming the gaming landscape.

The Founder and CEO of Nilee Games, Anand Jha, expressed immense pride and gratitude for this milestone, stating, “Being recognised in Forbes India DGEMS 2024 Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential highlights our potential to take Indian gaming and technology IPs to the global stage. This milestone opens opportunities to showcase our innovation and creativity, reinforcing our vision to deliver world-class gaming experiences that resonate internationally.”

Innovative IPs and Global Acclaim

Nilee Games showcased its original IPs, Timmy's Toy Rushhh and Battle Carnival, at IGDC 2024, highlighting its focus on unique storytelling and innovative gameplay loved by gamers.

Timmy's Toy Rushhh: Timmy’s Toy Rush, a Mahjong-inspired tile-matching game, challenges players to overcome obstacles created by mischievous antagonists Benny and his brother. Winner of the WinZO Bharat Tech Triumph at Gamescom LATAM 2024, it gained international acclaim for its creativity and engaging gameplay. Now on Google Play, it launches on other platforms by December 15, 2024. Battle Carnival: TRB Battle Carnival, a competitive multiplayer game, blends strategy and action as players attract NPCs to their shops using power-ups and unique abilities. Launching on Steam and other platforms by January 2025, it showcases Nilee Games’ global appeal.

A Legacy of Excellence

Since its inception in 2011, Nilee Games has been at the forefront of gaming innovation. Led by “Anand Jha”, the company has evolved into a comprehensive gaming and technology powerhouse with expertise in game development, animation, AR/VR/XR, AI-based solutions, and metaverse projects.

Expanding Horizons

Anand Jha’s vision drives the TRB Funtooss Universe, blending tech and storytelling into games, animation, the metaverse, and merchandise for a 360° entertainment ecosystem.

Nilee Games is developing an AI-powered metaverse enabling global cultural exchange through virtual tours, multiplayer activities, and customizable avatars.

Achievements and Recognition

Over the years, Nilee Games has amassed numerous accolades:

Recognized among Forbes India's "Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential", highlighting the studio's global influence and innovation in gaming and technology.

Timmy's Toy Rushhh won the WinZO Bharat Tech Triumph and was showcased at Gamescom LATAM, Brazil, a testament to its creative gameplay and global appeal.

Anand Jha, Founder and CEO of Nilee Games, was honored with the AVGC 40 Under 40 Award by Animation Xpress, celebrating his exceptional contributions to the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) industry.

Successfully showcased its flagship games, Timmy's Toy Rushhh and Battle Carnival, at IGDC 2024 in Hyderabad, garnering industry-wide acclaim for innovation and creativity.

and , at IGDC 2024 in Hyderabad, garnering industry-wide acclaim for innovation and creativity. Positioned as a preferred co-development partner for international studios, showcasing expertise in game development, animation, AR/VR/XR, and AI-driven solutions.

The company's relentless pursuit of innovation has positioned it as a preferred co-development partner for international gaming studios. By combining global trends with local insights, Nilee Games continues to redefine gaming experiences for audiences worldwide.

Looking Ahead

Nilee Games' inclusion in Forbes India's DGEMS 2024 list is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. As the studio expands its global footprint, its focus remains on delivering exceptional gaming experiences while promoting India's creative and technological prowess on the international stage.

With a robust pipeline of projects, including new IPs, expanded metaverse applications, and further collaborations, Nilee Games is poised to lead the Indian gaming industry into a new era of global recognition and success.

In Anand Jha's words, “This achievement is not just about Nilee Games; it's about putting India's gaming industry on the world map. We're just getting started.”

Website: www.nileegames.com

