Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (/NewsVoir): India's oldest and largest conference on digital payments, Digital Money, is back with its 15th edition. The conference is being orgsed by the Payments Council of India (PCI), in association with Lyra India, on Monday, May 08, 2023, at Taj Santacruz in Mumbai. The premier conference will bring together more than 50 speakers including policymakers, visionary founders, and stalwarts from the payments industry to discuss the future of digital payments in India. Over 750 delegates are expected to participate in Digital Money 2023.

With the theme 'From Innovation to Synergies', Digital Money 2023 will deliberate 360 degrees on the importance of innovation in driving growth and expansion, as well as the need for collaboration and cooperation to realize the full potential of digital payments. The conference will provide a platform for experts and professionals to explore the latest innovations, trends, and challenges in the industry. By facilitating mengful conversations and collaborations, Digital Money 2023 will help drive the industry forward and pave the way for a more innovative, collaborative, and prosperous digital future.

The conference will feature a host of distinguished speakers, including Vishwas Patel, Director, Infibeam Avenues Limited & Chairman, PCI; Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-founder, Razorpay; Naveen Surya, Chairman, Fintech Convergence Council; Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay; Srinivas Jain, Executive Director and Head of Strategy; SBI Mutual Funds, Vishnu Challam, CEO, Stripe India; Christophe Mariette, Sales Director, Lyra Network; Ramakrishnan Gopalan, Vice President, Products & Solutions for India & South Asia, Visa; Nath Parameshwaran, Director - Corporate Affairs, India, and South Asia, PayPal; Pranay Jhaveri, Managing Director - India And South Asia, Euronet Worldwide; Ketan Gaikwad, Managing Director & CEO, RXIL; Ayan Agarwal, CEO (Payment Systems), Transcorp International; Bharat Panchal, Chief Industry Relations & Regulatory Officer, Discover Financial Services; Neha Gupta, Director, Prepaid Products, IN Payments Amazon; J Venkatramu, MD & CEO, India Post Payments Bank; Mohit Gopal, COO, PayU India; Sahil Kini, Co-founder & CEO, Setu and Naveen Chaluvadi, Chief Digital Officer, YES BANK .

For more information on the conference, visit the website: Digital Money 2023

The Payments Council of India (PCI) was formed in 2013 catering to the needs of the digital payment industry. The Council was formed inter-alia for the purposes of representing the various regulated non-banking payment industry players, to address and help resolve various industry-level issues and barriers which require discussion and action. The council works with all its members to promote payments industry growth and to support our national goals of 'less cash society' and 'growth of financial inclusion' which is also the vision shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Government of India. PCI works closely with the regulators, the finance ministry and similar government departments, bodies or institutions.

