India’s premium award show, the Iconic Gold Awards, returns with its 6th edition in February 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 04: The City of Dreams to Shine Bright at the 6th Edition of the Iconic Gold Awards. The highly anticipated 6th edition of the Iconic Gold Awards is set to dazzle on 6th February 2025 in Mumbai. This annual celebration will bring together the biggest names from Bollywood, OTT web series, and television to honour exceptional talent and achievements in the entertainment industry.

Founded by Priya P. Jaiswal, the Iconic Gold Awards have consistently celebrated excellence and creativity across the entertainment spectrum. With a legacy of recognising icons such as Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi Sushmita Sen, Kriti Sanon, Rakulpreet Singh, Adah Sharma , Udit Narayan, Manish Malhotra, Hina Khan, Kumar Sanu, Rupali Ganguly etc.

This year's edition promises to be even grander, featuring a star-studded lineup of celebrities gracing the red carpet. This glittering evening will not only celebrate the accomplishments of established artists but also shine a spotlight on emerging talents making their mark. The event is dedicated to recognising individuals who have set new benchmarks in Bollywood, OTT platforms, and television through their outstanding work.

Sharing her excitement for the upcoming event, Priya P. Jaiswal, Founder of the Iconic Gold Awards, said, “The Iconic Gold Awards are more than just an event; they are a tribute to creativity, dedication, and excellence in entertainment. It fills me with immense pride to witness the growth of this platform and its continued recognition of remarkable achievements year after year.”

Mark your calendars for 6th February 2025, as the Iconic Gold Awards return to celebrate the brilliance of entertainment with a night full of glitz, glamour, and inspiration.

About the Iconic Gold Awards

Founded by Priya P. Jaiswal, the Iconic Gold Awards is a prestigious platform recognising and honouring outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. The awards celebrate individuals who have made a lasting impact in Bollywood, OTT web series, and television. The event stands as a testament to the pursuit of excellence and innovation within the world of entertainment.

