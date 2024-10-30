"India's rise as a global tech titan is inexorable," says Thomas Dohmke CEO GitHub

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Thomas Dohmke, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the developer platform GitHub, lauded India for its extraordinary rise as the fastest-growing developer population worldwide, recognising the country's increasing impact on the global tech landscape and its vital contributions to artificial intelligence (AI).

Dohmke in a social media post on X noted that Indian developers are embracing AI as a core tool and are driving advancements by building AI systems using AI itself.

"Of course, I have to show some love to India. Now the fastest growing developer population on the planet, India's rise as a global tech titan is inexorable," Thomas Dohmke said in the post on X.

"India's developers have gone a leap further: they're increasingly using AI to build AI. India has the second-highest number of contributors to public generative AI projects. This makes it evermore likely the next great AI multinational is borne on the continent," he added.

Dohmke added in the post that India's contribution to all projects on GitHub stood at 5.2 billion, with 108 million new repositories in 2024. He further added that India has the fastest-growing developer population.

GitHub is a developer platform that allows developers to create, store, manage, and share their code.

The company, in its recently unveiled report called Octoverse, said that notable growth is occurring in India, which is expected to have the world's largest developer population on GitHub by 2028, as well as across Africa and Latin America.

As per the Octaverse report, there was a 59 per cent surge in the number of contributions to generative AI projects on GitHub in 2024 and a 98 per cent increase in the number of projects. It mentioned India as a major contributor country in its projects.

The report added that India is on track to surpass the United States in number of developers on GitHub by 2028, adding that the country has the fastest-growing developer community.

"India prioritises open source software and introduced the National Education Policy of 2020, which requires schools to include coding and AI in student curriculum. And notably, a recent study from the learning platform Udemy found that GitHub is one of the most sought-after skills in India, comparable to English grammar skills," the company added in the report underscoring the potential of the country due to various government-run schemes.

As per GitHub, it has seen a 95 per cent increase in year-over-year contributions to generative AI projects on its platform, which shows the company's impressively growing business in the country.

