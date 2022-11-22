India's Road Construction Sector geared up for PM Modi's Vision of Speed & Scale

GRC-2022 brings together the leaders from Government Institutions, Corporates, and Academia for a power-packed day of stimulating deliberations on innovative technologies, materials, and safety in the Road Construction sector with over 400 delegates from India and overseas. Mark your calendar for GRC-2022, 30th Nov' 22, Taj Palace, New Delhi.

India's road network growth is witnessing a transformation in its speed and scale of development. This embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Speed and Scale of progress. It encompasses national highways, State highways, and rural roads. The government aims to construct 100 km of roads per day over the next two years. The budgetary disbursement has increased from INR 33,414 crores (Financial Year 2015) to INR 1,83,101 crores (Financial Year 2022). Roads and infrastructure construction are pivotal to India's growth story.

The Ministry of Road Construction and Highways (MoRTH) has set a scorching pace of development in the construction of highways as part of its pivotal role in developing the Indian economy. India's national highway construction slowed to 28.64 km a day in 2021-22 due to COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions and a longer-than-usual monsoon in some parts of the country. Overcoming all constraints, the targeted growth of highway construction would be among the best road construction rates in the world, reflecting the Speed and Scale vision in the truest sense.

The 2nd Global Road Construction & Safety Conference 2022 (GRC-2022), 30th November, Taj Palace, New Delhi, will be hosted in collaboration with Central Road Research Institute (CSIR- CRRI) and Bitumen India Forum (BIF) together with Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) as the Facilitator Partner.

The theme of the conference, "Building Sustainable Infrastructure with New Age Technologies and Road Safety 2.0," is to use new technologies to expedite socio-economic development.

The power-packed agenda for the event and the speakers at the event include the top luminaries and experts from Government institutions, Corporates, and academia, including Niti Aayog, MoRTH, NHAI, and PM Gati Shakti. IRF, CIDC, NHBF, the leading IITs, and the top corporate players.

Partners and Sponsors include the National Highways Builders Federation (NHBF), the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), the International Road Federation (IRF), Tiki Tar Shell India, and many other leading industry organizations. The media partner for the event is NBM&CW magazine.

This premier event would bring together the industry's leading experts from business and government to discuss the industry's challenges, focusing on developing an ecosystem of sustainable speed and scale in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Over 400 delegates and exhibitors from India & abroad will attend the conference, representing all the road construction industry stakeholders.

The conference will be chaired by Akhilesh Srivastava (ex-CGM NHAI, World Economic Forum and IT Advisor to the Uttarakhand Government) and Co-Chaired by Dr. Ambika Behl, Principal Scientist, Flexible Pavement, Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI).

The distinguished speaker's list would include Prof M. Parida, Director CRRI; S. K. Nirmal, Director General MoRTH & Secretary General Indian Road Congress (IRC); Sudhendu J Sinha, Advisor- NITI Aayog Government of India, Abhishek Chaudhary - CEO, PM Gati Shakti, Kiran K. Kapila, President Emeritus, Indian Road Federation; Dr. P. R. Swarup, Director General, CIDC, Dr. Hussain Bahia, University of Wisconsin-Madison. Some key topics covered are New Construction Materials & Technologies, Road Safety Ecosystem, GIS & New Project Management Technologies, and Policy Framework Requirements, among others.

Organized by Rex Conferences, a leading consultant in the Bitumen, Oil & Gas, and Road Construction sector in India and Middle-East region, Rex Group, is widely acknowledged for its leading role in developing a consensus approach among the industry stakeholders.

Be a part of this premiere event to help shape the future of the Indian Road Construction Industry and get an opportunity to collaborate with industry experts in the fast-developing market.

For Sponsorship, Exhibitor, and Delegate bookings, call Sandip Mukherjee, Program Director: +91 91673 64282

