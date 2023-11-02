India's Stones2Milestones (S2M) Collaborates with Finland's Finnish Global Education Solutions (FGES) to Elevate Education Ties

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 2: Stones2Milestones (S2M)- a homegrown research-based education technology company that has been helping children to read for the last 15 years, has officially partnered with Finnish Global Education Solutions (FGES)-a member of the Education Finland program controlled by the Finnish National Agency for Education.

This momentous partnership was formalised during a public signing ceremony in Bangalore, Karnataka, attended by distinguished guests such as Finland's Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson, Chairman of Finnish Global Education Solutions Risto Vahanen, Co-founder of Stones2Milestones Kavish Gadia, and several other key members.

S2M and FGES are embarking on a collaborative journey set to revolutionise education worldwide. Their shared initiatives include teacher professional development, introducing the Finnish learning approach into Indian schools-with an initial focus on literacy and numeracy-and developing advanced technology solutions for global deployment. Together, they aim to reshape global ed-tech and create a brighter future for learners worldwide.

The FGES team has also expressed keen interest in adopting S2M's flagship product, the Freadom reading app, into their educational landscape, given its proven success in enhancing English and reading skills. Undoubtedly, this partnership will serve as a catalyst for harnessing the strengths of both India and Finland.

Commenting on this groundbreaking partnership, Antti Kaskinen, CEO of Finnish Global Education Solutions, stated, "We are thrilled about this collaboration, and together, our two companies are poised to introduce groundbreaking solutions that will benefit learners worldwide. We are equally enthusiastic about launching S2M's flagship product, the Freadom reading app, on the international stage."

Co-founder of Stones2Milestones Kavish Gadia conveyed his enthusiasm, stating, "This partnership holds the promise of leveraging the strengths of both our nations to revolutionise the global ed-tech landscape. S2M's technological expertise and extensive reach in India will enable us to bring the best Finnish solutions to India while allowing us to jointly develop world-class technology solutions for FGES to take to the global stage."

Helena Makinen, K-12 Education Program Lead at Finnish Global Education Solutions, expressed, "Numeracy and literacy are fundamental skills essential for lifelong success. As an educator, I understand the pivotal role that comprehensive and pedagogically well-designed resources play in assisting schools and educators in fulfilling their mission. Our shared goal is to make the students' learning journey enjoyable and empowering, and to encourage lifelong learning."

In conclusion, the partnership between S2M and FGES embodies a shared commitment to unlock the potential of students worldwide. With a dedicated focus on redefining education technology and creating innovative, well-designed resources for educators, this collaboration sets the stage for a transformative global impact.

Stones2Milestones (S2M) is an India-based education technology company driven by the vision of helping every child find their place in the world, especially during their formative years. With over 15 years of pioneering work in K12 education, S2M has positively impacted more than a million children. S2M places a strong emphasis on English language proficiency, considering it a crucial life skill. Their flagship product, 'Freadom', is now utilised worldwide by over 7500+ schools. This innovative solution promotes English literacy through cutting-edge learning engineering approaches, furthering the cause of reading proficiency.

Finnish Global Education Solutions (FGES), headquartered in Finland, specialises in K12 education development worldwide. With a core focus on enhancing literacy and numeracy, advancing teacher professional development, and fostering dynamic learning communities, FGES has successfully implemented its solutions in numerous countries over the last eight years. As a member of the Education Finland program overseen by the Finnish National Agency for Education, FGES remains committed to global educational excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor