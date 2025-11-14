India's Wholesale Inflation stays negative for fourth month, WPI falls 1.21% in October 2025

New Delhi [India], November 14 : India's wholesale inflation remained in the negative zone for the fourth straight month, with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) recording a decline of (-) 1.21 per cent in October 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The fall in prices was mainly driven by a decrease in the cost of food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, mineral oils, and basic metals. The Ministry stated that the month-on-month change in WPI for October stood at (-) 0.06 per cent compared to September 2025.

The WPI measures the average change in prices of goods at the wholesale level. A negative inflation rate, often called deflation, indicates that prices of many key commodities fell compared to the previous year.

In October 2025, the index for Primary Articles, which carry a weight of 22.62 per cent, fell by 0.42 per cent to 188.2 from 189.0 in September. The Ministry noted that prices of crude petroleum and natural gas dropped by 3.13 per cent, while non-food articles declined by 1.73 per cent. However, the price of minerals rose by 1.72 per cent, and food articles showed no change.

For the Fuel and Power group, which holds a weight of 13.15 per cent, the index increased by 1.12 per cent to 145.0 in October from 143.4 in September. The rise came mainly from higher prices of electricity (2.89 per cent) and mineral oils (0.67 per cent), while coal prices remained unchanged.

The Manufactured Products group, which forms the largest portion of the WPI with a 64.23 per cent weight, saw a marginal decline of 0.07 per cent, with the index moving from 145.2 to 145.1. Among 22 industry groups, prices fell in seven, rose in eleven, and stayed unchanged in four. Items such as basic metals, chemicals, motor vehicles, and printing products recorded price drops, while textiles, food products, and electronic goods became costlier.

The WPI Food Index, covering both primary and manufactured food items, stayed constant at 192.0 in October. The year-on-year inflation rate for this category fell to (-) 5.04 per cent from (-) 1.99 per cent a month earlier, showing a sharper decline in food prices.

The Ministry also revised the final WPI for August 2025 to 155.2, with an annual inflation rate of 0.52 per cent. The October index was compiled with an 84.2 per cent response rate, while the final August data was based on a 94.2 per cent response rate.

The next WPI data release, covering November 2025, is scheduled for December 15, 2025, the Ministry said in its release.

