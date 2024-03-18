India's Youngest Crorepati: Narayana Murthy Gifts 4-Month-Old Grandson Infosys Shares Worth ₹ 240 Crore

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has made headlines once again, and this time. Mr Murthy has gifted shares worth over ₹ 240 crore to his four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murthy, who joins the list of millionaires in India. An exchange filing reveals that Ekagrah owns 15,00,000 shares of Infosys, amounting to a 0.04 percent stake in the company. The transaction was conducted "off-market", the filing revealed. Mr Murthy's holding in the tech company has dropped from 0.40 per cent to 0.36 percent to 1.51 crore shares.

In November, Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murthy became grandparents after their son Rohan Murthy and wife Aparna Krishnan welcomed a baby boy. The newborn is the third grandchild of the Murthys, who are grandparents to the two daughters of Akshata Murthy. The baby was named Ekagrah, a Sanskrit word that means unwavering focus and determination. The family was reportedly inspired by Arjuna's “ekagrah” in the Mahabharata.

The Infosys journey began with $250 in 1981 and is today one of India's most respected companies, as it created a whole new paradigm for corporate governance and democratising wealth creation. Sudha Murty bootstrapped Infosys with $250.After heading the Infosys Foundation for more than 25 years, Murty retired from her role in December 2021 and continues to work on charitable efforts through her family's foundation. She recently took oath as a member of Parliament in India' s upper house Rajya Sabha