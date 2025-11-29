IndiGo completes 80 pc of Airbus-mandated reset; Air India achieves 40 pc compliance

New Delhi, Nov 29 India’s two largest airlines, IndiGo and Air India, on Saturday reported significant progress in implementing the mandatory software and hardware realignment on Airbus A320-family aircraft, as required by Airbus and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Both carriers have emphasised that passenger safety and schedule integrity remain their top priorities as engineering teams work round-the-clock to complete the reset.

IndiGo said it has already completed the mandatory Airbus safety update on 160 out of the 200 A320-family aircraft covered under the directive, achieving nearly 80 per cent compliance.

“Our diligent and hardworking engineering teams have already completed the mandatory Airbus safety update on 160 out of 200 AIB mandated A320-family aircraft, ensuring our fleet remains ready, reliable, and safe for your travels,” IndiGo said in a post on social media platform X.

The airline highlighted that its engineering teams worked through the night to ensure fleet readiness, enabling the carrier to maintain minimal delays and zero cancellations.

“The remaining aircraft will be fully compliant well within the required timelines, and we’re committed to keeping your experience smooth every step of the way,” IndiGo mentioned.

Air India also issued an update confirming that it has completed the reset on over 40 per cent of its affected A320-family aircraft.

The airline noted that there have been no cancellations linked to the ongoing work and that its network schedule remains largely intact.

It cautioned, however, that some flights may experience minor delays or rescheduling.

“We have already completed the reset on over 40% of our aircraft that are impacted by this and are confident of covering the entire fleet within the timeline prescribed by EASA,” the airline stated.

Air India urged passengers to check the latest flight status through its website or contact centre before heading to the airport and assured that ground staff are available to assist travellers.

The mandatory reset -- implemented globally across A320-family aircraft -- has led Indian carriers to mobilise engineering teams at scale.

