Indigo Flight Ticket Offer: Special offer from airlines for vaccinated, low cost air travel

Public life around the world has been disrupted since the Corona pandemic began. Corona has also affected the economy and caused huge losses to many industries and businesses. The lockdown, imposed by several countries, has hit airlines hard. Airlines have launched special offers for vaccinated passengers to get passengers back to you.

Many have now been vaccinated and corona restrictions have been relaxed to some extent. Since then, airlines have been scrambling to attract more passengers. Vaccinated passengers are being offered and it may be beneficial to book a ticket in the next few days.

Indigo Airlines will offer discounted fares for Corona vaccinated passengers. Passengers wishing to travel 15 days after Indigo and are vaccinated can avail this offer. Vaccinated passengers can get at least 10 percent discount. For this you have to select VAX FARE option.

Coivd was a major blow to airlines. Passenger flights were jammed for several months. This caused huge financial losses to the airlines.