IndiGo increases frequencies to Amsterdam and Manchester

New Delhi [India], July 30 : IndiGo Airlines on Wednesday opened booking for increased flight frequencies on its start of long-haul routes connecting Mumbai with Amsterdam and Manchester.

As per the airline, starting from 20 September 2025, IndiGo's long-haul flights will operate 6 times per week between Mumbai and Amsterdam, with daily service to commence from 13 October 2025.

Furthermore, the connectivity between Mumbai and Manchester will be enhanced to 4 times a week, with effect from 22 September 2025. Bookings for these flights are available on the IndiGo website and/or mobile application.

The airline has already started operations to Manchester and Amsterdam on 01 and 02 July, respectively, using its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft taken on damp-lease from Norse Atlantic Airways.

IndiGo is likely to receive five additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in the current financial year, the first of which is expected to arrive by mid-September, enabling the airline to bolster its service on these routes.

Recently, the airline has signed a one-year-long Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to promote Singapore as a leading leisure and business destination for Indian travellers and boost bookings through IndiGo's extensive network.

Indigo stated that this partnership will mark STB's first MOU with an Indian airline, and IndiGo's first with a national tourism board.

Last week, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu launched new flight routes from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad to be operated by IndiGo.

After Air-India Express, IndiGo became the second airline to mark its presence at the Hindon Airport. Air India Express has started its flights from Hindon in March this year.

