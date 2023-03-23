Indinese Global launches groundbreaking online marketplace NOMOQ.in for Buy/Sell of industrial metal raw materials

New Delhi [India], March 23 (/QIMN): NOMOQ.in a leading technology-driven startup, has launched a new online marketplace for the metals raw material like Steel, Aluminum industry in India. The platform, named [Nomoq.in], aims to revolutionize the metal industry by bringing together buyers and sellers from all over the country on a single platform.

The Metal industry in India is highly fragmented, with thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) struggling to access new customers and markets. At the same time, buyers often face challenges in finding the right suppliers, negotiating prices, and securing timely delivery of their orders. Metal procurement is not only technical in nature but also very complex in terms of supply chain, Minimum Order quantity (MOQ) and quality etc.

Nomoq.in addresses these challenges by providing a one-stop-shop for steel, aluminum buyers and sellers, allowing them to buy and sell a wide range of products, including primary and secondary stocks, scrap, and input raw materials. The platform also offers a range of additional benefits, such as secured payment, transportation, and participation in RFQ and reverse auctions.

Commenting on the launch, Pratap Ranjan, an IITian with 23yrs of rich experience, who is the Founder Director of Indinese global pvt ltd said: "We are excited to launch Nomoq.in and offer a solution that addresses the pain points of both SME buyers and sellers in the steel & Aluminum industry. Our platform is easy to use, secure, and provides a level playing field for businesses of all sizes to compete and grow."

NOMOQ.in has developed a handful of channel partners across India which consists of metal manufacturers, processing units and large dealers having facilities like cutting, testing and inspection etc. These channel partners will be displaying and selling their prime and surplus stocks thru fixed price and auctions.

Nomoq.in is set to transform the metal industry in India and beyond, with its innovative business model and technology-driven approach. With this new platform, businesses can now connect, transact and grow in a way that was never possible before.

For more information, please visit www.nomoq.in

NOMOQ.in is an online venture of Indinese Global pvt ltd, is a technology-driven e-commerce startup based in Delhi, India, focused on transforming the Metal industry through innovation and digitization. The company's mission is to create a level playing field for businesses of all sizes to compete and grow. It deals with raw materials like steel long products, steel bar, steel flats, Steel flat products like HR, CR sheets, plates, Steel bright bars, Steel seamless tube, ERW tube, Aluminum sheets, plates, bars, ingots, scraps etc.

This story has been provided by QI Media. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/QIMN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor