Indira IVF completes one lakh successful IVF stories

Indira IVF observed polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and blocked fallopian tube as leading causes of infertility among its female patients, whereas low sperm count is one of the top reasons in cases of male infertility.

Recently, the Indira IVF clinic has achieved a new milestone of 1 lakh successful IVF stories. Indira IVF is one of the first IVF single-specialty chains in the country to have achieved this milestone of completing 1 lakh successful IVF stories within the span of just a decade.

Indira IVF has always been vocal about the importance of sexual and reproductive health for everyone, and they have always strived to go above and beyond.

Indira IVF says that of all the female patients who have visited their branches, the topmost reason for female infertility is due to (polycystic ovarian syndrome) and blocked fallopian tubes. They have also observed that low sperm count is the reason for most cases of .

Looking back, Dr Ajay Murdia, Founder and Chairman, of Indira IVF Group, said that their first success story was born when a young girl child, Navya came into this world in 2011. He further said that it brings their medical center immense joy and pride to see expecting couples expanding their families and welcoming a new life in their lives. He also elaborated that Indira IVF is determined to break people free from the shackles of infertility and provide medical solutions for their treatments.

Elaborating on utilizing technology for providing infertility treatments, Dr Kshitiz Murdia, Co-Founder & CEO said that it has been crucial to the attainment of this important milestone. They have world-class closed working chambers, electronic witnessing, microfluidics, advanced incubators, and lab care alarm systems which have helped infertile couples conceive by undergoing a minimum number of IVF cycles. They have further illustrated the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning software to help ease the process of IVF cycles.

Indira IVF plans to make more accessible and easily available even in unreserved regions as well as offer counseling and infertility treatments to everyone. They have extended their area of service and offer to freeze eggs for women and sperm for men for those who choose to delay family planning.

Indira IVF is India's largest infertility speciality clinics chain with 93 centres across the country, supported by a passionate workforce of over 2200 people. Indira IVF performs about 33,000+ IVF procedures a year - the highest number in the country.

As a responsible leader, Indira IVF constantly strives to dispel the stigma, taboo, myths and misinformation about infertility. Indira IVF is also committed to developing and grooming talent for fertility treatments. Through the Indira Fertility Academy it collaborates with like-minded organisations and institutions to further this cause. Having perceived the potential of Indira IVF in the sector, TA Associates, a leading global equity firm from the U.S., invested in the organisation in 2019.

Indira IVF was founded in the year 2011 in Udaipur, Rajasthan by Dr. Ajay Murdia.

