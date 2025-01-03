Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies under "Unnati-Apple Initiative" Celebrates Kisan Diwas 2024: Fostering Farmer-Student Collaboration

SMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 3: Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies marked Kisan Diwas 2024 with an inspiring event at their Chafi, Bhimtal facility to honor farmers and promote collaboration between farmers and students. Celebrated under the "Unnati-Apple Initiative," the event highlighted farmers' invaluable contributions and emphasized innovation and knowledge sharing.

CEO & Founder Dr. Sudhir Chadha virtually addressed the gathering, urging youth to stay rooted in agriculture, stating, "Do not leave your land; agriculture has a future." Director Sushant Chadha led interactive brainstorming sessions, discussing real-world agricultural challenges and opportunities with students. Distinguished faculty members from Graphic Era Hill University, including Dr. Deepa Nainwal (HOD) and Dr. R. S. Rawat (Senior Professor), joined 14 agriculture graduates in "Chaupal - The Farmers Talk," a unique knowledge exchange platform.

The event brought together 15 successful "Unnati-Apple farmers" from the Kumaon region and 14 horticulture graduates as part of a Community Learning Program, creating a melting pot of inspiration, innovation, technology, and tradition. It began with a soulful Saraswati Vandana by children from Ghingharani Primary School, setting a serene tone. The inaugural lamp lighting was led by Graphic Era Hill University's HOD, farmers, and students.

Honoring the Heros :

Director Sushant Chadha inaugurated the program by honoring the farmers with "Proud to Be Farmer" badges, acknowledging their dedication & Adoption to advancing agriculture in the region. 15 Unnati Farmers named Ajay K.Pande, Kundan Singh, Prakash Chandra, Santoksh S. Bisht, Devendar Chousali, Arjun Bora, Mukesh Singh, Kishor Singh, Birendar Singh, Naveen S. Bisht. Chandan Singh, Bhaskar Tiwari, Raghuvar Singh, Narayan Singh, Vijay S. Bisht from the Kumaon Region of Bhedapani, Mukteshwar, Bhimtal, Pangot, Ramgarh were honored.

Farmers' Journeys of Transformation

A key highlight was the "Chaupal - The Farmers Talk" session, where eight "Unnati-Apple" growers shared their inspiring journeys, challenges, and triumphs. These farmers have adopted Ultra-High Density Plantation (UHDP) Apple Technology under the "Unnati-Apple" a joint initiative of Coca-Cola India (CCIPL) and Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies (IDHTPL). Their stories exemplified resilience and innovation.

Ajay K. Pande shared his transition from a 14-year pharmaceutical career to apple farming in Ramgarh during the COVID-19 pandemic. Within two years under the Unnati-Apple Initiative, his efforts bore fruit. His quote, "Soch ka farq hai, Kaafi akela hoon, aur akela hi kaafi hoon," resonated deeply with the audience, symbolizing determination and inspiring others to embrace agriculture.

Santoksh S. Bisht, a YouTube content creator and apple farmer from Pangot, overcame local skepticism to successfully cultivate apples at a lower elevation. Inspired by IDHTPL demo orchard, he established his own orchard, showcasing the endless possibilities for innovative young farmers.

Devendra Chousali highlighted remarkable yields of nearly 10 kg of apple fruit per tree within a year of planting, fetching Rs. 150-200 per kg price of apple in Haldwani Mandi, in comparison to Rs. 20-45/kg Traditional Apple fruit, in Just 1 year of plantation. Farmers from regions like Bhedapani, Ramgarh, Bhimtal, and Mukteshwar have now become role models, proving that apple cultivation in Uttarakhand is both feasible and profitable.

Engaging Student Perspectives

Students in their final year of B.Sc. Agriculture explored technical and commercial farming aspects during the sessions. Inspired by discussions on generating incomes of up to Rs. 10 lakhs per acre, Director Chadha encouraged them to collaborate with local farmers for hands-on learning. He emphasized scientific practices like soil analysis, reducing pesticide use, and improving fruit quality to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical application.

Student-Farmer Interactions: Pratham, a fourth-year student, asked about challenges farmers faced before adopting apple farming. Jagjit shared tips on organic fruit and vegetable cultivation. Aastha raised questions about on-field challenges, while Dr. Deepa Nainwal encouraged integrated farming techniques and eco-friendly pesticide use. Dr. R. S. Rawat stressed promoting self-employment and curbing youth migration from Uttarakhand. Discussions also delved into critical issues like carcinogenic pesticide use, the need for organic farming, and the importance of authentic plant materials and fertilizers.

Farmers proposed the establishment of a "Plant Health Clinic," an idea Director Chadha suggested developing together with university students.

Closing Remarks and Future Directions

In his closing remarks, Sushant Chadha shared how his SELP Landmark Community Learning Project has enabled him to work with school and university students, bringing farming closer to them through an experiential learning program to help them "connect with their roots".

He highlighted the critical role of the farming sector in ensuring a sustainable future and emphasized the importance of clean, healthy, and pest-free produce for future generations. He underscored the potential of young horticulture graduates to elevate the sector and introduced the "Grow-Together, Sell-Together" concept within university campuses, where students not only cultivate crops but also engage in commercial selling, paving the way for future startups.

Chadha presenting appreciation certificates to the farmers, honoring their dedication and contributions, He also reiterated the potential of young horticulture graduates to elevate the agricultural sector, fostering innovation and progress through collaboration with farmers.

