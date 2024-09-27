New Delhi [India], September 27: Corporate Connect is excited to announce the “Indo Global Business Excellence Recognition 2024” to celebrate business excellence and honour the remarkable achievements in the Indo-global business community. We have selected a few renowned enterprises and key executives from numerous nominations. The purpose is to celebrate the visionaries and their business endeavours that go beyond and push the boundaries of everyone to think big and work hard towards a better future.

Corporate Connect is a leading business magazine with a strong market reputation and a dedicated team of industry experts and seasoned professionals. Our publication is widely renowned for covering more than 5000 stories across both print and digital platforms. We take pride in sharing the highest quality content within the business publication realm and establish Corporate Connect as an industry pioneer.

Below is the compiled list of the latest recognitions, where we honour some notable business leaders and their enterprises. This recognition is more than an industry acknowledgement, as it represents a tangible difference these individuals and organisations are making on a regional, national, and international level and makes significant contributions to empower their growth.

Aegte Lifescience

Rupali Sharma – Founder & CEO

Award Category: The Best Makeup & Skincare Products Provider of the Year 2024

The creative vision of Rupali Sharma, Founder & CEO, Aegte offers a range of Makeup and Skincare essentials. The company strives to lay the foundation to understand the potential of natural ingredients when combined with beauty products.

eBizneeds (India) Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Naveen Khanna – CEO

Award Category: Impact Recognition: India's Highly Regarded Web & Mobile APP Development Company To Watchout-2024

Since its inception in 2002, eBizneeds has been a leading name in web and mobile application development, with Naveen Khanna at the helm. The company is well known for offering a wide range of innovative IT solutions with a personalised approach to meet unique business needs worldwide.

Manjrasoft Pty Ltd

Dr. Rajkumar Buyya – CEO

Award Category: Impact Recognition: Australia's Most Acclaimed Cloud & BigData Computing Solutions Provider To Watchout-2024.

Manjrasoft Pty Ltd. is a reputed name for cloud-based application acceleration services and solutions. It was founded in 2008 by Dr Rajkumar Buyya, a veteran IT professional with years of experience in utility, distributed, and cloud commuting. The company's flagship product, Aneka CAP, enables organisations to build, accelerate, and manage clouds and their applications.

SamMegh Technologies

Sachin Vaidya – CEO & Samskruthi Raikar – CMO

Most Advanced Software Solution Provider – 2024

The brainchild of Sachin Vaidya and his wife, Mrs. Samskruthi Vaidya, SamMegh Technologies is a software development company and a training institution. It envisions bridging the gap between the demand and sully for skills by educating students. SamMegh has recently introduced Siksha, a comprehensive program that provides training, internship and 100% placements to learners.

Remunance Services Pvt. Ltd.

VAIBHAVI VAIDYA – Director & CCO

Award Category: India's Best EOR Service Provider, 2024

Remunance Services is a professional employer organisation led by Rajendra Vaidya. The company aims to support multi-national business growth in India smoothly with varied services, including HR services and infrastructural support. The company further holds a strong team of HR professionals to scale up the business.

Obsurge Biotech Ltd.

Mr Avijit Chauhan – Director

Award Category: Impact Recognition: The Most Acclaimed Pharma Brand To Watchout-2024

A renowned name in the pharmaceutical field, Obsurge Biotech Ltd. is catering to the two significant segments of the medical field, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Surgeons, under the leadership of Avijit Chauhan, Business Development Director. The company had notable success by introducing the drug SERADIC in the world, the first that received great support from the medical fraternity.

Alpinesoft IT Solutions P.v.t Ltd

Arvind Kanaujia – Director

Award Category: Impact Recognition: India's Most Acclaimed IT Company To Watchout-2024

Aplinesoft IT Solutions is widely known for its breakthrough IT solutions. It is working on the mission of delivering exceptional tech solutions that transform operations and elevate performance. The leading man behind the brand, Arvind, assures to keep the company at the forefront of the latest tech innovation.

Ye Prayas Pvt Ltd

Viresh Keshri – Founder

Award Category: Impact Recognition: India's Highly Regarded Waste Management Services Provider To Watchout-2024

Envisioned to be an admired company in the waste management arena and changing the face of the globe through innovation, Ye Prayas is the brainchild of Viresh Keshri. The company strives to make the current practices away from landfill disposal and promote prevention, preparation for reuse and recycling,

Talluri's Kitchen Temple

Kusumapriya – Founder & Director

Award Category: Impact Recognition: Highly Regarded Preservative Free Food Products To Watchout-2024

Bridging the gap between timeless traditions and modern lifestyles, Talluri's Kitchen Temple is an innovative endeavour of T. Kusumapriya to deliver preservative-free, healthy food to people. It is dedicated to revolutionising the snacking industry with a nourishing and delicious snacking range. The team of experienced chefs, nutritionists, and food technologies is working to combine old recipes with modern techniques.

Sandhar Technologies Limited

Mr. Jayant Davar – Chairman, Managing Director, Yashpal Jain – Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary

Award Category: Security Impact Recognition: Highly Acclaimed Automotive Components Manufacturer To Watchout-2024

Aiming to be the leading player in the international market with satisfied stakeholders and maintain cost effectiveness through innovative approaches, Sandhar Technologies came into existence in 1987 as a supplier of sheet metal components. Over the years, the company grew well under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Jayant Davar, Chairman, Managing Director, and Yashpal Jain- Chief Financial Officer.

AscenTrack Consulting

Sunil C. Panchbhai – Founder & CEO, Sunil Shetty – Co-Founder & COO, Rahul Kasture – Co-Founder & CTO

Award Category: India's Fastest Growing Technical & Business Consulting Company-2024”.

AscenTrack Consulting empowers businesses to thrive in their domain with Sunil C. Panchbhai at the helm. The company holds great expertise in new product development and provides exposure to the global best manufacturing systems. AscenTrack serves in the domain of NPI, Biz development, product certifications, and more.

Anuj Tikku, CEO

Award Category: Impact Recognition: Well-Acclaimed Fiction and Nonfiction Book Blog Platform To Watchout-2024

A renowned Bollywood actor and author, Anuj Tikku currently runs a book named anujtikku.com. With this initiative, Anuj aims to make the world a better place. He is renowned for writing dozens of books from different genres, and he is sharing his knowledge with the world.

Mobius by Gaian Solutions

Kotaru Chandra Sekhar – CEO & Founder

Award Category: The Globally Leading Digital Transformation Company – 2024

Mobius is a pioneering deep tech company, specialising in NoCode solutions. The core mission of the company is to democratize technology to empower companies to harness the power of digital innovation. Mobius is currently a team of 200+ professionals and growing under Kotaru Chandra Sekhar's leadership.

Effectual Knowledge Services Private Limited

Amit Goel – Director and Co-founder

Award Category: The Most Innovative Techno-Legal Consultants to Watch Globally – 2024

An award-winning Intellectual property management advisory and consulting firm, Effectual Knowledge is a globally renowned firm with Amit Goel at the helm. The company has a solid footprint in 5 nations and helps clients make significant business decisions backed by trusted data sources that help them achieve their goals.

