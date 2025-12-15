Indo-Italian Chamber Hosts "Una Serata Italiana" Honoring Italy's Deputy PM; Amit Lohani Receives Food & Wine Excellence Award

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 15: The Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IICCI), led by its President Alessandro Giuliani, hosted a distinguished cultural evening, Una Serata Italiana, to honour the official visit of H.E. Mr. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic. The evening reaffirmed the growing warmth and depth of the India-Italy relationship. Curated in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy, the event brought together a vibrant confluence of culture, business, gastronomy, innovation, and shared heritage.

The evening celebrated the expanding Italy-India partnership across trade, sports, culture and lifestyle, with a special spotlight on excellence in the culinary world. In recognition of his longstanding contribution to strengthening food and wine trade between the two nations, Amit Lohani, Founder of Max Inc., was honoured with the Food & Wine Excellence Award by stalwarts like Mr. Claudio Maffioletti, CEO, IICCI and others. His work has been central to building bridges between Italian producers and the Indian market, helping elevate consumer awareness and industry standards. The award acknowledges not only his leadership but also his role in nurturing a deeper appreciation for authentic Italian food and beverage experiences in India.

Adding to the evening's charm, luxury Italian marques such as Fashion show by Institute Marangoni & Vaishali, Bikes from Ducati, and other iconic brands were showcased, underscoring Italy's design heritage and its resonance with India's evolving lifestyle and consumer aspirations. The event also drew an eminent gathering of personalities from sport, culture, diplomacy and industry, including Padma Shri PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, who recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) to advance sports cooperation, athlete development and bilateral exchange programmes.

Also present was globally renowned yogi Sadhguru, whose participation added a distinctive cultural dimension to the evening, highlighting the growing people-to-people connect between the two nations. Member of Parliament Milind Deora, senior corporate leaders, diplomats and members of the Indo-Italian business community were also among the distinguished guests.

The visit of Deputy Prime Minister Tajani has infused fresh energy into the bilateral agenda, with renewed commitment to expanding economic partnerships, cultural dialogue and strategic cooperation. Tajani reiterated the shared ambition of "more Italy in India, and more India in Italy," reflecting the strong and evolving friendship between the two countries.

Una Serata Italiana beautifully captured the spirit of this partnershipbringing together government, industry, cultural icons and visionary entrepreneurs to celebrate excellence and collaboration in all its forms.

