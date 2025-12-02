Indrani Mukerjea Marks Three Successful Mumbai Showcases, Taking Chitrangada National Next

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 2: Last night at the Rang Sharda Theatre, Indrani Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise (IME) drew the curtain on the third Mumbai staging of Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari, capping a six-month run that brought Tagore's warrior princess back into the city's cultural conversation.

The evening was met with warm applause, repeated ovations, and enthusiastic response from a city audience that returned to the theatre in steady numbers.

For Mukerjea, the three-show sequence was never intended to be a one-off spectacle. "This was about conversation, not a moment," she said. "With IME, I'm trying to create work that audiences can come back to... to listen to, reflect on, and carry forward. Tagore rewards patience; his characters reveal themselves slowly, and so do we."

Directors Tony and Madhumita Chakraborty maintained the production's careful balance of lyricism and contemporary design, while the musical score and choreography continued to anchor the piece in a live, yet visceral experience.

The cast included emerging talent Subrat Panda as Arjun, whose disciplined stage presence complemented the production's focus on emotional clarity. The evening unfolded under the lively hosting of Maninee De, who set the tone with her effortless mix of wit and poise.

The decision to extend the run and to stage a third performance in the city of Mumbai came from steady demand from theatre-goers eager for a more intimate encounter with the material.

Building on this momentum, IME will now move the production to Delhi in January 2026, presenting Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari to a new, national audience as part of the company's larger plan to revive and reframe Tagore for today.

Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise continues to develop new work inspired by Tagore, with its multi-piece project "Nayika Bhoomika" slated for early 2026 that aims to offer sustained platforms for actors, choreographers, and composers.

