Indrani Mukerjea's "Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari" Captivates Mumbai Once Again

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: The curtains rose once again on Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari at St. Andrew's Auditorium in Bandra on October 25, and by the end of the evening, the audience was on its feet applauding not just a performance, but an experience. Presented by Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise (IME), the production's second staging drew resounding acclaim from theatre critics, cultural commentators, and an emotionally charged audience, reaffirming its place as one of the most powerful stage presentations of the year.

Returning to the spotlight as Chitrangada, Indrani Mukerjea delivered a performance that critics described as "a masterclass in balance at once regal and vulnerable." Her command of Tagore's complex heroine a warrior who refuses to be defined by appearances or expectation earned her a standing ovation that lasted well after the final bow.

"The response tonight has been overwhelming," said Indrani Mukerjea, Founder and CEO of Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise. "This version of Chitrangada carries deeper stillness an inward power. The audience felt that energy, and their love is the truest validation. Every time we return to this story, we find new meanings in Tagore's words they meet you where you are."

The performance marked the Mumbai debut of Subrat Panda as Arjun a casting choice that turned into one of the evening's most talked-about highlights. The young Odia-born performer, who grew up studying Rabindranath Tagore's literature and music, brought a poised and heartfelt portrayal to the role. His nuanced interpretation, rooted in both physical grace and emotional depth, drew wide praise from attendees.

For Madhumita and Tony Chakraborty, the director duo behind this revival, the audience's reaction confirmed the team's artistic gamble to retain Tagore's lyricism while deepening its emotional immediacy. "Our aim was to make this Chitrangada feel timeless yet urgent," said Madhumita Chakraborty, Creative Director. "It's immensely fulfilling to see how audiences connect with her questions about strength, identity, and what it means to be truly seen."

Tony Chakraborty added, "This staging was about texture musically, visually, emotionally. Every performance teaches us something new about the story. The audience's response tonight was proof that the essence of Tagore can be both classic and contemporary."

The show's technical brilliance also drew acclaim from Shantanu Bhattacharya's live music and the immersive lighting design by Abhishek Narayan and Chetan Dhawale, to the evocative set design by Tony Chakraborty himself. Together, they created a performance that critics called "a seamless interplay of sound, colour, and movement."

For Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise, the show's continued success reinforces its reputation as one of the most dynamic creative houses in India's cultural landscape one that champions female-led narratives and nurtures emerging talent.

IME also announced that the company will continue its exploration of Tagore's literary legacy, with work already underway on its next production a reimagined collection of Tagore's short stories.

In the words of Indrani Mukerjea:

"Chitrangada reminds us that strength doesn't roar sometimes, it whispers. Tonight, the audience heard that whisper, and answered with love.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor