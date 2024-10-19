inDrive.Outstation Witnesses a Surge in Orders during festive season

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 19: inDrive.Outstation, comfortable rides between cities at one's price, doubled their number of orders and audience over key dates during India's festival season, when people travel for religious reasons, tourism and to celebrate with family.

Diwali, one of India's biggest festivals, typically leads to high travel volumes as people visit family and friends. Dussehra, Bhai Dooj, another important festivals linked to Diwali, also contributes to continued travel until after Diwali week.

In November, last year around the time of these festivals, inDrive.Outstation orders in Delhi rose by 113%, 74% in Chandigarh, and 88% in Mumbai. inDrive.Outstation also demonstrated good growth in other cities, with an 124% uptick in orders in Ahmedabad, 120% in Meerut, and 116% in Agra during this period.

"These figures show that countrywide, inDrive.Outstation is the preferred ride-hailing service for intercity rides during these times," says Pratip Mazumder, India Country Manager, inDrive.

Popular routes during festival season

This year too, orders at inDrive.Outstation have surged during the festive season. The rides are especially notable along specific routes. Orders for trips from Mumbai to Pune rose by 86%, the trips from Lucknow to Kanpur rose by 81%, while trips from Chandigarh to Delhi rose by 105%, and from Delhi - Meerut by 122%, with the reverse trip of Meerut to Delhi going up by a staggering 213%.

"Despite the massive surge in demand during festival periods, we ensure our users get comfortable outstation rides between cities at the fare of their choice with inDrive.Outstation," adds Pratip.

With inDrive.Outstation, users get to choose their pickup location, price and driver, and take outstation rides at their convenience.

Three reasons that make inDrive.Outstation stand out:

Any Route - The distance of the intercity trip doesn't matter. inDrive.Outstation operates in any region of the country. In order to book an intercity ride, the user just needs to have a device with Internet access. It can be a PC, laptop, tablet, or phone. inDrive.Outstation works 24x7/365.

Excellent Service - The inDrive.Outstation team is constantly working to improve their global IT platform. They regularly update their service and add new features to it. Users can take part in its development too. They can connect with the team and highlight what is missing in the platform.

Experienced Drivers - inDrive.Outstation always cares about the safety and comfort of the users. Their drivers undergo strict selection before being added to the inDrive platform. Drivers who don't meet the high standards to travel intercity are not allowed in the platform. When it comes to taking care of users, inDrive.Outstation team makes no compromises.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 240 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance and courier delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 779 cities in 46 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision's community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information, visit www.inDrive.com.

