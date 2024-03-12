Industrial production clocks 3.8 pc growth in January

New Delhi, March 11 India’s industrial production clocked a 3.8 per cent growth in January, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Tuesday.

The overall industrial growth for April-January 2023-24 works out to 5.9 per cent, as compared to 5.5 per cent growth recorded in the same period of 2022-23.

At 3.8 per cent, the industrial growth figures for January are the same as the provisional figures for December 2023 released earlier.

However, the number for December was revised upwards on Tuesday to 4.2 per cent, as more data came in since the figures were announced last month.

